Bruins score 3 unanswered goals to get payback vs. Knights

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored third-period goals to help the visiting Boston Bruins come from behind for a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Patrice Bergeron began Boston's run of three unanswered goals with a game-tying strike in the second period.

Linus Ullmark improved to 16-1-0 with a 30-save effort.

The Bruins were just 1-1-1 in their previous three games and had a league-record 14-game home winning streak to start the season snapped with Monday's overtime loss to the same Bruce Cassidy-led Vegas club.

Mark Stone's goal 4:03 into the first period gave the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead.

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Vegas, which had won three of four.

Vegas had a slim 31-27 advantage in shots on goal, but Boston had a 45-26 edge in the hits column.

Vegas lost defenseman Zach Whitecloud following a net-front collision with Boston's Taylor Hall in the opening minutes of the second period. Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo were already missing from the back end.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring when Stone took Chandler Stephenson's pass, spun just above the crease and deposited the puck past Ullmark for a power-play goal.

Before Stone scored, the Bruins had killed off 15 consecutive penalties over a four-game span.

David Pastrnak fed a wide-open Bergeron in the slot for Boston's game-tying goal at 3:54 of the second.

Ullmark made multiple highlight stops to keep the Bruins even at the second intermission, including a flashing glove save on Ben Hutton's breakaway straight out of the penalty box at 8:36 of the middle frame.

Just moments after William Karlsson missed an odd-man rush chance at the Vegas end, the visitors jumped ahead 2:10 into the third. DeBrusk buried Pavel Zacha's cross-ice saucer feed, which landed on his tape after traveling through sliding defenseman Alec Martinez.

Thompson stopped Brad Marchand's breakaway less than 90 seconds after the DeBrusk goal.

It remained 2-1 until Coyle tallied at 9:04 for his fifth point in as many games, burying a shot from the left circle that Derek Forbort's assist and a strong puck-possession shift made possible.

