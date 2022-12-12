SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins score 3 unanswered goals to get payback vs. Knights

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored third-period goals to help the visiting Boston Bruins come from behind for a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) awaits a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) awaits a face off against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 12, 2022 02:52 AM
Share

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored third-period goals to help the visiting Boston Bruins come from behind for a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Patrice Bergeron began Boston's run of three unanswered goals with a game-tying strike in the second period.

Linus Ullmark improved to 16-1-0 with a 30-save effort.

The Bruins were just 1-1-1 in their previous three games and had a league-record 14-game home winning streak to start the season snapped with Monday's overtime loss to the same Bruce Cassidy-led Vegas club.

Mark Stone's goal 4:03 into the first period gave the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Vegas, which had won three of four.

Vegas had a slim 31-27 advantage in shots on goal, but Boston had a 45-26 edge in the hits column.

Vegas lost defenseman Zach Whitecloud following a net-front collision with Boston's Taylor Hall in the opening minutes of the second period. Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo were already missing from the back end.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring when Stone took Chandler Stephenson's pass, spun just above the crease and deposited the puck past Ullmark for a power-play goal.

Before Stone scored, the Bruins had killed off 15 consecutive penalties over a four-game span.

David Pastrnak fed a wide-open Bergeron in the slot for Boston's game-tying goal at 3:54 of the second.

Ullmark made multiple highlight stops to keep the Bruins even at the second intermission, including a flashing glove save on Ben Hutton's breakaway straight out of the penalty box at 8:36 of the middle frame.

Just moments after William Karlsson missed an odd-man rush chance at the Vegas end, the visitors jumped ahead 2:10 into the third. DeBrusk buried Pavel Zacha's cross-ice saucer feed, which landed on his tape after traveling through sliding defenseman Alec Martinez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson stopped Brad Marchand's breakaway less than 90 seconds after the DeBrusk goal.

It remained 2-1 until Coyle tallied at 9:04 for his fifth point in as many games, burying a shot from the left circle that Derek Forbort's assist and a strong puck-possession shift made possible.

--Field Level Media

Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) protects his net from Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) protects his net from Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media