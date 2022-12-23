SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Bruins rally from two-goal deficit to topple Jets

Nick Foligno scored with 8:52 left in the third period to cap a two-point night as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday.

By Field Level Media
December 23, 2022 02:40 AM
Foligno and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist and Jake DeBrusk also lit the lamp for Boston, which is 5-0-1 in its past six games and 18-0-2 on home ice this season.

Pastrnak became just the third Bruin in the past 30 years to log 100 points in a calendar year.

DeBrusk's goal marked his 200th NHL point.

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in his second straight win for the Bruins, who have erased a two-goal deficit to at least tie five different games this season.

Boston had a 39-27 advantage in shots, including 29-14 over the final two frames.

Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins netted Winnipeg's goals. Connor Hellebuyck returned from a two-game absence (non-COVID illness) to make 36 stops.

Winnipeg is 3-2-0 in its past five games.

The Jets took an early 1-0 lead just 1:58 into the game as an open Scheifele buried Cole Perfetti's feed for his 20th goal of the season.

Harkins tipped home a Josh Morrissey point shot through Swayman's five-hole, doubling the Winnipeg lead at the 7:20 mark.

With the assist, Morrissey extended his point streak to 11 games, becoming just the fifth NHL defenseman in the past decade to post a streak of that length.

Not even 20 seconds after Winnipeg took a two-goal lead, Hellebuyck made a highlight glove save on Pastrnak's breakaway chance.

The Bruins took advantage of a fortunate bounce and pulled within 2-1 at 12:08 of the second period. After Foligno sent the puck into the zone, it bounced off the end wall and caromed to the slot, where Pastrnak's shot beat Hellebuyck back into his position in net.

Boston evened the score at 2-2 with five minutes left in the middle frame. Pastrnak sent a wrister on net from the left side, and DeBrusk deflected it home for a power-play tally.

Charlie Coyle set up the winning tally, sliding the puck through multiple defenders to Foligno for a wrist shot goal from the slot.

Foligno had gone the previous five games without registering a point.

--Field Level Media

Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to gain control of the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to gain control of the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) tries to tie up the loose puck while defenseman Ville Heinola (14) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for control during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) tries to tie up the loose puck while defenseman Ville Heinola (14) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for control during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks for a rebound in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks for a rebound in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

