Bruins outlast Islanders in shootout

Dec 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) makes a pass past New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 02:08 AM
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and one assist and set the stage for David Pastrnak's shootout winner as the Boston Bruins edged the visiting New York Islanders 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Derek Forbort also scored and Pavel Zacha had two assists for Boston, which is 15-0-1 on home ice this season and 3-1 in its last four games.

Linus Ullmark made 23 saves and stopped the last two shootout attempts. Josh Bailey had the final try stopped after Pastrnak snapped in his third-round winner.

A highlight of the overtime period came when Ullmark stopped Jean-Gabriel Pageau's backhand attempt on the breakaway at 1:41.

Bailey and Noah Dobson led the Islanders with a goal and an assist apiece, while Brock Nelson dished out two helpers. Casey Cizikas also scored.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots, including nine in the third period and six in overtime.

Boston had a 33-26 shots advantage through 65 minutes.

The Islanders are now 2-4-1 in their past seven.

New York generated numerous chances in front of Ullmark, but Boston overcame the uneasy start and took a 2-0 lead on two DeBrusk goals 19 seconds apart. The first was a tip of Pastrnak's power-play point shot at 6:48, within the same minute of Pageau hitting the post.

DeBrusk completed his second multi-goal game of the season at the 7:07 mark after his intended centering pass to Forbort bounced off Bailey's stick and past Varlamov.

The Islanders made it 2-1 as Bailey got the last deflection on Dobson's shot from above the right circle at 11:00.

Dobson's one-timer from the right point allowed New York to even the score at 11:43 of the second. Bailey fed the puck from low to high, finding the defenseman from below the right circle.

The Bruins regained the lead at 3-2 with 1:32 left in the middle frame. Forbort netted a short-handed goal, beating Varlamov glove side high from the slot.

New York bounced back for another tying goal 4:40 into the third. Cizikas followed up Sebastian Aho's shot from out high by slotting in a wraparound that bounced off Forbort's skate.

With 5:05 left, Varlamov made a huge post-to-post pad save to rob a streaking Pastrnak and help send the game to overtime.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) battles Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) for the puck during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches his goal slip past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing A.J. Greer (10) lets go with a shot past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
