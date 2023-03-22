Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins nip Senators, run win streak to four

A two-goal first period stood up as the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 2-1 for their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night.

Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) defends the net against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) defends the net against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 22, 2023 at 12:57 AM

A two-goal first period stood up as the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 2-1 for their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night.

After Ottawa drew first blood, David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston.

Hampus Lindholm assisted on both, posting multiple helpers in a game for the eighth time this season.

Linus Ullmark made 40 saves for Boston, improving to 10-1-0 in his last 11 starts.

Boston's four straight victories have come after its first back-to-back regulation losses of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Gambrell scored Ottawa's goal, and Mads Sogaard stopped 33 shots. The Senators are 1-5-1 in their last seven games.

Ottawa finished with a 41-35 shots advantage and went 0-for-3 on the power play, letting a late opportunity go by with the goaltender pulled.

Boston had allowed 40 or more shots only four other times this season.

Ottawa got off to a strong start and played with a lead after Gambrell scored at the 8:55 mark. A turnover in the neutral zone allowed Ridly Greig to rush the other way and set up Gambrell for the wraparound goal.

The lead did not last long as Boston took advantage of a 58-second 5-on-3, with Krejci burying a rebound from the left crease at 11:33. Lindholm's point shot started the play.

Despite being outshot 16-11, the Bruins finished the first period with a 2-1 lead. DeBrusk tallied the go-ahead goal at 15:52 as he took Brad Marchand's cross-ice pass and whizzed from the left wing into the slot for a backhand finish.

In the scoreless second period, Ottawa had a 21-15 edge in shots on goal without the help of the power play until the Bruins were called for too many men on the ice in the final five minutes.

Greig hitting Ottawa's second goalpost of the night at the 12:24 mark represented a key game-tying chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) skates against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) battle for position in front of goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) battle for position in front of goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends the net against the Boston Bruins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) defends the net against the Boston Bruins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 21, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings get rare win in shootout vs. Blues
Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves as the visiting Detroit Red Wings earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
March 22, 2023 02:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron (36) fights Arizona Coyotes defenseman Connor MacKey (12) during the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets strike early, never look back to edge Coyotes
Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry each scored in the first period, and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
March 22, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) defends against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Cal Clutterbuck, Islanders blow out Leafs
Cal Clutterbuck posted his first two-goal game in more than a year and the New York Islanders took advantage of a spate of turnovers by the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to earn a 7-2 win Tuesday in Elmont, N.Y.
March 22, 2023 01:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL
Wild beat Devils on goal in final seconds of OT
Matt Boldy scored with two seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves as the visiting Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday night.
March 22, 2023 01:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT