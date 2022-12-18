SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins keep rolling at home with win over Blue Jackets

David Krejci put Boston ahead in the second period and the Bruins added two goals in the third period Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) gets hit by the puck while battling with Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) in front of goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) gets hit by the puck while battling with Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) in front of goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 17, 2022 08:06 PM
Share

David Krejci put Boston ahead in the second period and the Bruins added two goals in the third period Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Krejci, Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist for Boston, which is 3-0-1 in its last four games and 16-0-2 at home this season.

Pastrnak reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh consecutive season and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for his first win since Nov. 29.

Boston had a 39-33 shots advantage and went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner also scored and Boston College product Johnny Gaudreau assisted on both power-play tallies for the Blue Jackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Columbus was 2-for-5 with the man advantage after entering the game with an NHL-worst 13.9 percent success rate.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 35 shots but Columbus lost for the third time in five games and fell to 2-8-1 on the road.

Boston took the first seven shots of the game and scored a power-play goal on its eighth as Pastrnak snapped home a Hampus Lindholm feed from the left circle at 7:17.

The Blue Jackets took advantage of their fourth man-up chance and tied the game 14 minutes into the second period. Jenner roofed a backhander at the right crease after Gaudreau's pass from the circle.

The tie did not last for long as Krejci's power-play strike from the left circle put Boston in front with 2:10 before the second intermission.

Boston padded its lead with two goals in a 19-second span in the third.

Hall started the late run at the 12:41 mark, burying the rebound of Pastrnak's slapper in front of the net. Tomas Nosek followed on a similar play after Derek Forbort had the initial shot toward Tarasov.

At 14:29, Laine brought Columbus back within 4-2 when he shot a one-timer from the left circle under Swayman's blocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the game, the Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching the 1,000 career points milestone last month. Bergeron is the fourth player in team history to reach that mark.

--Field Level Media

Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) passes the puck during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) passes the puck during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) shoots the puck while Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) defends during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) shoots the puck while Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Kuraly (7) defends during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media