Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins earn Presidents' Trophy with OT win over Jackets

David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, clinching the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) takes a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) takes a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 31, 2023 at 1:25 AM

David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, clinching the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pastrnak took Hampus Lindholm's feed into the offensive zone and finished with the backhand. It was his 53rd goal of the season.

The Bruins (58-12-5, 121 points) also set a single-season franchise record for victories, bouncing back from a Tuesday loss to Nashville. The Presidents' Trophy for most points in the NHL regular season is the fourth for Boston since it was first awarded in 1985-86.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored the lone Bruins goal of regulation, tying the game in the second period.

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves, including 10 in both the second and third periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jackets (23-43-8, 54 points) played with a lead after Jack Roslovic scored in the first period.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots.

Columbus has now lost three straight and six of its last eight games.

The physical contest featured three fights and a combined 30 blocked shots and 54 hits.

Just after the Bruins' second unsuccessful power play expired, the visitors took a 1-0 lead at the 8:08 mark. Liam Foudy set up Roslovic for a tap-in goal at the end of a 2-on-1 rush.

The Bruins looked to receive a golden opportunity to change the game when Columbus' Lane Pederson cross-checked Boston captain Patrice Bergeron in the face 9:10 into the second period, but the initial call of a five-minute major was downgraded to a minor penalty.

The ensuing Boston power play still resulted in the game-tying goal as Bertuzzi redirected Pavel Zacha's slick backhand from the wing into the slot at 10:07.

Ullmark came up with multiple important stops in the opening minutes of the third, including a breakaway against Columbus star Johnny Gaudreau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pederson did not return after being taken down in one punch during a second-period fight with Boston's Trent Frederic. No update on Pederson's status was given before the game ended.

--Field Level Media

Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) poses for a picture with Johnny Bucyk after being awarded the John P Buyck award for charitable and community endevors before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) poses for a picture with Johnny Bucyk after being awarded the John P Buyck award for charitable and community endevors before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko (94) controls the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko (94) controls the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) takes a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) takes a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex DeBrincat's OT goal boosts Sens past Flyers
Alex DeBrincat scored 1:36 into overtime to lift the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
March 31, 2023 01:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in front of center Jesper Boqvist (70) and defenseman Ben Harpur (5) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils fend off Rangers, keep 2nd place in division
Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves and Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored first-period goals as the host New Jersey Devils remained in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers Thursday night in Newark, N.J.
March 31, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning put another dent in Caps' dim playoff hopes
Pat Maroon scored twice, Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night.
March 31, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Look on Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (35) during warm-up before the game against the Florida Panthers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick carries Panthers past Habs
Matthew Tkachuk collected a hat trick and an assist to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 road victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
March 31, 2023 12:53 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT