Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins cruise to 3-1 series lead over Panthers

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall scored two goals each to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 Game 4 win over the host Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla.

Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) warms up prior to game four against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) warms up prior to game four against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 10:00 PM

Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall scored two goals each to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 Game 4 win over the host Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla.

Hall also had two assists to help give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in this Eastern Conference first-round series. After winning both games in Sunrise, the Presidents' Trophy winners will try to clinch the series in Boston on Wednesday night.

With 3:11 left in the game, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark and Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk got into a fight and were both ejected.

Ullmark made 41 saves before his ejection. Jeremy Swayman finished the game for Ullmark.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Boston and Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek each had two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida got goals from Tkachuk and Sam Bennett and two assists by Brandon Montour. The goal by Bennett marked Florida's first successful power play of the series.

The Panthers got 25 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky, who got his first start since March 27. He replaced Alex Lyon, the career minor-leaguer who had sparked the Panthers for the past three-plus weeks before running into the Bruins.

Each team was missing important players due to injuries. Boston was without two top-six forwards: David Krejci and captain Patrice Bergeron. Florida was missing defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Anthony Duclair.

Florida dominated the first half of the opening period, getting the game's first 10 shots on goal. However, the Panthers did not score, and Boston controlled the game the rest of the way.

Boston took a 1-0 lead on Marchand's rebound power-play goal with 10:15 left in the period.

Boston made it 2-0 with 18:08 remaining in the second on another power-play goal. Dmitry Orlov provided the pass, and DeBrusk scored on a redirection.

The Panthers got on the board with 4:00 left in the second as Tkachuk picked up a loose puck that sat just behind the net, slipped it between his legs and into the goal.

The Bruins extended it to 3-1 with 17:34 remaining in the third on a shot by Brandon Carlo that was deflected in from the right circle by Bertuzzi. The deflected puck skidded in between Bobrovsky's legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida cut its deficit to 3-2 on Bennett's power-play goal with 13:49 left. The goal came on the fifth shot in an 18-second sequence. Montour got the primary assist for his shot from the left circle. Bennett's first rebound attempt was stopped but Ullmark, but Bennett persisted and secured the goal.

Boston regained control at 4-2 with 11:55 remaining as Zacha's shot bounced out of Bobrovsky's glove, leaving an easy tap-in for DeBrusk.

One of Hall's two goals during the final 3:36 was an empty-netter.

--Field Level Media

Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates on the ice prior to game four against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates on the ice prior to game four against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) warms up prior to game four against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) warms up prior to game four against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) warms up prior to game four against the Boston Bruins In the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) warms up prior to game four against the Boston Bruins In the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 23, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) attempts to clear the puck while defended by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes score early, often to top Islanders
Seth Jarvis scored twice Sunday afternoon for the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, who took a commanding lead in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 in Game 4 in Elmont, N.Y.
April 23, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Climate Pledge Arena game signage prior to a game between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon power Avs past Kraken
Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the third period during a three-point performance to lead the visiting Colorado Avalanche to an entertaining 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
April 23, 2023 04:21 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; View from the stands prior to game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton scores in OT as Devils clip Rangers
Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:36 of overtime to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
April 23, 2023 04:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) warms up against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs earn hard-fought win over Lightning in OT
Morgan Rielly scored with 45 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a wild 4-3 win in Game 3 against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
April 23, 2023 02:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT