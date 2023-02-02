ADVERTISEMENT

Bruins cruise past Leafs, snap 3-game skid

Feb 1, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of Scotiabank Arena before a game between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 02, 2023 02:32 AM
Pavel Zacha scored two third-period goals, and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night.

Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo and A.J. Greer also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Charlie Coyle added two assists and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who completed a 3-2-0 homestand.

Ilya Samsonov, making his seventh straight start, stopped 24 shots for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto had a 14-13 advantage in shots on goal after the first period, which ended scoreless. Samsonov made a handful of difficult saves through the first 20 minutes of action, including one on David Pastrnak late in the period. He also stopped Connor Clifton on a breakaway.

Forbort scored his fourth goal of the season at 6:57 of the second period while Boston was short-handed. Trent Frederic kept the puck in the Toronto zone before Coyle made a backhand pass into the slot to Forbort for game's first marker.

The Maple Leafs took advantage of their next power play when Marner scored his 19th goal of the season at 9:25 of the second. Samsonov caught the Boston penalty killers on a change with a long pass to Marner. It was the goaltender's second assist of the season. Matt Grzelcyk was off for elbowing.

Boston regained the lead at 12:33 of the second on Carlo's second goal of the season. Hampus Lindholm and Coyle recorded assists on the play.

Toronto led 23-21 in shots on goal after two periods.

Greer scored from the left circle at 2:13 of the third period for his fifth goal of the season, getting an assist from Jakub Lauko.

Immediately after the faceoff following the goal, Toronto's Wayne Simmonds fought Greer with each receiving a major penalty.

Jarnkrok scored his 12th goal at 8:38 of the third, shooting from the slot.

Zacha scored 30 seconds later on a 32-foot wrist shot before tacking on his 11th goal of the season with 7:41 left to play.

--Field Level Media

