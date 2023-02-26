Sponsored By
NHL

Bruins clips Canucks for 6th straight win

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand scored first-period goals to help the Boston Bruins edge the host Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night.

By Field Level Media
February 26, 2023 02:09 AM

Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced and capped Boston's sixth consecutive win with an empty-net goal from just outside his own crease in the final minute of regulation.

Linus Ullmark stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced and capped Boston's sixth consecutive win with an empty-net goal from just outside his own crease in the final minute of regulation.

Ullmark became the first goaltender in Bruins franchise history to score a goal.

The Bruins have gained a point in every game in which they have taken the lead in the first period.

Brock Boeser scored the lone goal for the Canucks, while Arturs Silovs made 32 saves as Vancouver lost in regulation for the first time since Feb. 15. The Canucks entered Saturday riding a 2-0-1 stretch.

New Boston winger Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov both made their Bruins debuts after being acquired from the Washington Capitals in a trade earlier this week.

Boston dominated the first period to the tune of a 20-7 shots advantage, scoring once on the power play while building a 2-0 lead. Both goals came inside the final three minutes of the frame.

Lindholm started the scoring with a one-timer from the right point at the 17:08 mark. David Krejci's point-to-point pass set up the star defenseman for the goal.

The Bruins doubled their lead with 35 seconds left in the frame. Marchand scored in impressive fashion, cutting inside from the right circle and slotting a wrist shot past Silovs.

The Canucks halved their deficit with 12:36 left in regulation. After Marchand hit the post at the other end, Massachusetts native Conor Garland slapped a pass to an open Boeser in front of the net for a backhand goal.

Vancouver pushed back in each of the final two frames. Ullmark made multiple point-blank stops on Anthony Beauvillier, but the hosts' effort was just too little in the eventual loss.

--Field Level Media

