Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins clip Flyers for NHL-record 63rd win

David Pastrnak registered a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark and finished with four points as the Boston Bruins earned their NHL-record 63rd win of the season, beating the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.

Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 10, 2023 at 12:03 AM

David Pastrnak registered a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark and finished with four points as the Boston Bruins earned their NHL-record 63rd win of the season, beating the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.

The win was the sixth in a row for Boston (63-12-5, 131 points), which moved past the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning for the highest single-season win total in league history.

After completing his 15th career hat trick and third this season, Pastrnak set up Pavel Zacha's insurance goal with 3:04 remaining.

Pastrnak's third marker just 39 seconds into the third period also gave him 300 career goals.

Charlie Coyle also scored, Tyler Bertuzzi had three assists and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves en route to his seventh straight win for the Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist to lead the Flyers (29-38-13, 71 points), who are 0-6-1 in their last seven games.

Wade Allison also lit the lamp for Philadelphia, while Felix Sandstrom stopped 29 shots.

Boston opened the scoring at the 47-second mark of the first period when defenseman Connor Carrick -- who made his season debut after being recalled before the game -- set up Coyle for a one-timer in the slot.

Allison needed only 17 seconds to knot the score for Philadelphia. Swayman misplayed the puck and left a rebound in front that was easily banged home at 1:04.

In the second, Pastrnak scored twice in a span of 5:27 to give the Bruins their first two-goal lead.

Pastrnak's go-ahead goal came after he made a move to create space before burying Connor Clifton's feed in the high slot at 2:04.

Bertuzzi delivered a quick touch feed to Pastrnak for a one-time drive from the left circle at 7:31, giving Boston a 3-1 lead.

Farabee brought the Flyers back within one at 13:58, catching up to a puck that bounced over Boston defenseman Jakub Zboril's stick before coasting in from the blue line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bertuzzi also set up Pastrnak's third goal, taking a diagonal feed from Hampus Lindholm for a give-and-go to the bottom of the right dot.

After Boston lost an offensive zone draw, Philadelphia made it 4-3 at 9:06. Farabee dished to an open Tippett coming down the right side for an easy finish.

--Field Level Media

Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril (67) with puck against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (20) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril (67) with puck against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (20) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Carrick (58)checks Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Carrick (58)checks Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz, Jake Oettinger lift Stars past Knights
Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.
April 09, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) takes a shot during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres post pivotal victory over Hurricanes
Tage Thompson's third-period goal broke a tie and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 for a key result to keep alive their playoff hopes Saturday afternoon.
April 09, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) passes the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) during the first inning at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche pull away in third period to knock off Kings
Denis Malgin scored two goals for the visiting Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 04:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken celebrate after right wing Jordan Eberle (7) scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken score 7 in beating hapless Blackhawks
Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists and both Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann added one of each as the Seattle Kraken clinched at least the Western Conference's top wild-card playoff berth with a 7-3 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 04:32 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT