Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Bruins bury Islanders early on way to 6-2 rout

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in each of the first two periods on the way to a 6-2 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday.

Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 18, 2023 11:44 PM

The Boston Bruins scored three goals in each of the first two periods on the way to a 6-2 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday.

Trent Frederic registered the third two-goal game of his career to lead the Bruins to their third consecutive win and a season sweep of the Islanders.

Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno each finished with a goal and an assist.

Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also tallied for the hosts, while Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

After missing 17 games due to hand and lower-body injuries, DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to start the Boston offense just 2:19 into the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bergeron scored for a second straight night following a six-game point drought. The Boston captain has now reached the 20-goal mark 14 times in his career, including each of the last 10 seasons.

David Pastrnak recorded his 300-assist milestone for his career.

Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots as the winner in net.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for New York, which is 1-2-2 in its last five games.

To score first, DeBrusk slotted a backhand shot through Varlamov's five-hole after Brad Marchand threaded a pass from the circle through traffic.

Foligno doubled the Bruins' lead at the 9:15 mark, taking Derek Forbort's pass and burying a wrist shot from the left circle.

Boston led 3-0 at the first intermission. Frederic deflected home McAvoy's one-time shot from the high slot with 2:41 left in the opening frame.

New York got a goal back at 6:46 of the second as Palmieri cut to the net to put in Anders Lee's perfect diagonal pass to the top of the crease.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a Marchand high-sticking call erased a Boston power play in just four seconds, the Bruins re-established a three-goal lead when Bergeron batted in a puck that bounced off the end wall at 8:17.

At 11:30, Frederic beat Varlamov clean with a wrister from the high slot to give Boston its first four-goal lead.

Zacha made it a 6-1 game when his shot from the left circle deflected off a defender and into a virtually open net with 1:29 left in the second.

Martin put in the rebound of Ryan Pulock's point shot with 6:18 left in regulation, bringing New York within 6-2.

--Field Level Media

Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) and Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) battle for the puck during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) and Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) battle for the puck during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a pad save while Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) looks on during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a pad save while Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) looks on during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) controls the puck ahead of New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) controls the puck ahead of New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 18, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bowen Byram, Mikko Rantanen help Avs blitz Blues
Defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche posted a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
February 18, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a wrap around attempt by Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hot streak carries Predators past Panthers 7-3
Roman Josi scored once and had two assists - all during a streak of five consecutive Nashville goals - as the host Predators defeated the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Saturday.
February 18, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Oct 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild edge West-leading Stars in shootout
Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves while Matt Boldy assisted on Minnesota's regulation goal and scored in the shootout as the Wild outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Friday night at Saint Paul, Minn.
February 18, 2023 05:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Nov 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings double up Ducks despite losing goalie
Viktor Arvidsson scored twice while Kevin Fiala tallied once in a three-point game to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a third consecutive victory, a 6-3 decision against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
February 18, 2023 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media