NHL

Bruins beat Blues in shootout, become fourth to 60 wins all-time

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout and the Boston Bruins became the fourth NHL team to win 60 games in a regular season by beating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on the road Sunday.

Apr 2, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) reacts after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 10:03 PM

Boston (60-12-5, 125 points) joined the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4) and the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60-8-12) as teams that reached 60 wins in a season.

Boston (60-12-5, 125 points) joined the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4) and the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60-8-12) as teams that reached 60 wins in a season.

St. Louis (35-35-7, 77 points) was eliminated from playoff contention with the result.

The Blues received two goals from Jordan Kyrou, the second of which made it a 3-3 game with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Kyrou has 36 goals this season.

Former Bruin Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, his seventh of the year. Brayden Schenn assisted on all three St. Louis goals.

Jake DeBrusk (25th goal of the year), Tyler Bertuzzi (seventh) and Oskar Steen (first) scored for the Bruins, who led 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after 40 minutes. St. Louis native Trent Frederic collected two assists.

Bertuzzi's goal came during a Boston power play. The Bruins have a 40-4-3 record this season in games when they score at least one power-play goal. St. Louis has allowed 12 power-play goals in its last six games.

The Blues failed to score during any of their four power-play opportunities, including a five-on-three advantage for 1:34 that began with 8:44 remaining in the third.

Boston's Linus Ullmark recorded 35 saves in the win. Ullmark entered the game with the lowest goals-against average in the NHL (1.88). St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots.

The Bruins, who have already clinched the best record in the NHL, rested center Patrice Bergeron, center David Krejci and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

St. Louis trailed 3-0 until Kyrou beat Ullmark with nine seconds remaining in the second period. Krug's goal pulled St. Louis within 3-2 with 10:13 to play.

DeBrusk opened the scoring 5:51 into the game. Bertuzzi gave Boston a 2-0 lead at 7:18 of the second, and Steen made it a 3-0 game 44 seconds later.

--Field Level Media

