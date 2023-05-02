Brock Faber looks back on three weeks in April: 'It sucks, but it is a dream come true'

ST. PAUL — Having signed his first pro hockey contract to play for a paycheck in his hometown, one might think that life is pretty well set for Brock Faber these days. But after his college career and his first go in the NHL both came to screeching halts within 20 days of each other, these are times of mixed emotions for the newest Minnesota Wild defenseman.

“It’s weird to think, it all happened so fast … So much disappointment, so much happiness and then obviously disappointment again,” said Faber, the former Minnesota Gophers captain, this week as Wild players cleaned out their lockers.

On April 9 in Tampa, he was within three minutes of winning a NCAA title, before Quinnipiac’s shocking comeback and overtime win. Less than 24 hours later, he was a professional hockey player, skating in a pair of regular season games and six more in the playoffs, where Minnesota fell to Dallas in the first round.

“It was such a tremendous experience for me, but obviously I’m here to win, I’m here to do anything I can to win, so that’s kind of my number one focus,” he said to a group of media gathered in a spare locker room on ice level of Xcel Energy Center. “But it’s cool to look back on, obviously. It sucks, but it is a dream come true.”

Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) looks on the game between the Dallas Stars in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Faber, who will not be able to have a beer legally until Minnesota State Fair time, will begin his second NHL season still looking for his first pro point. But as a young defenseman on a team with high hopes, his play without the puck has already turned heads, starting in the Wild’s playoff-opening double-overtime win in Dallas, when he laid his body down and deflected what looked like a sure game-winner by the Stars.

In more than 80 minutes of playoff ice time, Faber was not on the ice for any of the 21 goals scored by the Stars in the series. While he admits that NHL hockey was a notable step up from his previous experience, Faber admitted that his work in college and international hockey prepared him for a so far seamless transition to the world’s top level.

“I played at the Olympics which was probably the closest to (this) pace of play and I’ve trained with pros, I’ve skated with pros,” he said, tipping his cap to Bob Motzko’s Gophers program as well. “Obviously the coaching staff at the U was tremendous and the three years there developed me, no doubt, into who I am now. I wouldn’t be here without going there. The guys and the coaching staff here gave me their confidence and they trusted me, so it’s an all-around team effort.”

The teammates that got used to him over those eight games saw a defenseman who came to the NHL level ready to play smart, mistake-free hockey, and able to old his own with players 10 years older and a foot taller.

Minnesota captain Brock Faber sent a puck toward the Notre Dame net in the first period of a game between the Gophers and Irish on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Bjorn Franke / Gopher Sports

“Awesome,” was veteran Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin’s one-word summation of Faber’s debut. “Really impressed and he was fun to watch. He’s poised and he looks like he’s been in the league for a long time. So it was really fun to see and then, yeah, great player. A really good guy too.”

So rapid was Faber’s transition from the Big Ten to the big time that he spent his first week or so as a pro still living near the U of M campus with a few now-former Gophers teammates. He didn’t have a car, so Wild teammate Matt Boldy would give Faber rides to and from games and practices. Faber moved into a hotel in St. Paul for the playoffs, and while much is uncertain about his future, he said he now at least has a car.

But much about Faber’s first off-season as an NHLer remains a mystery, even to him.

“I don’t know yet, to be honest,” Faber said, when asked about the coming warm weather months. “I don’t know where I’ll be living yet. It’s kind of just all day-by-day right now. I’m still at the hotel. So I’ve got a lot to figure out in the next few days, that’s for sure.”

He knows this much: he came to the Wild to win more than just two games in the opening round of the playoffs. And as he works to get bigger, faster and stronger, to continue his role as an every-night member of the Minnesota blue line, the summer ahead will be the most important off-season of his life.

“It’s a whole different level and 82 games is something you’re not used to in college, so learning from the guys, trying to train like a pro and do anything I can — sleep, food, all of the little things that these guys have,” Faber said. “They’re pros, so again, trying to learn from them and come back as prepared as I can.”

College hockey, filled with joy and pain, is done. His first taste of the NHL, filled with the same, is too. And after a little bit of downtime and figuring out his living arrangements, Brock Faber is getting right back to work.