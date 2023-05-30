Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

NHL

Brett McLean returns to his roots, takes over as coach of Iowa Wild

McLean served as an assistant coach with the Iowa Wild of AHL from 2017-20.

SPORTS-WILD-ASSISTANT-MCLEAN-NAMED-COACH-1-MS.jpg
Brett McLean, left, joined Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin at a news conference Tuesday at RiverCentre in St. Paul. McLean has been named head coach of the AHL's Iowa Wild.
Anthony Souffle / Star Tribune / TNS
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 5:30 PM

ST. PAUL -- After spending the past few seasons as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild, the highly respected Brett McLean is blazing his own trail.

Albeit with the same organization.

In a brief news conference on Tuesday morning, the 44-year-old McLean officially took over as the next coach of the Iowa Wild. He did so while seated alongside Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

“I really, really enjoyed my job here in Minnesota,” McLean said. “When I got the call from Bill, I wasn’t sure if this was the right time. Not at first. As we worked through the process, and I talked to my family, it became very clear that this was the right time to make this move.”

Asked about the process as a whole, Guerin noted how McLean was someone he identified as a top candidate from the onset.

“He’s just a player in a coach’s body,” Guerin said. “The way he can get his message out is something that’s an advantage for him.”

This is full circle for McLean after he served as an assistant coach with the Iowa Wild of AHL from 2017-20. He paid his dues as an assistant coach in the NHL from 2020-23, and now will take over for former coach Tim Army, who the Wild decided to part ways with last month.

No doubt the thing that excites McLean most is the opportunity to work with the prospects on a daily basis.

There’s a lot to like about him being in charge of the farm system. He carved out a niche for himself during a respectable playing career, skating with the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers during his 385 games in the NHL. He also played for a few different teams overseas.

That should give McLean perspective as he steps into the biggest leadership role of his coaching career.

“I think that’s a big advantage for myself as a coach is that I did travel to a lot of different places and had the opportunity to play for many different coaches,” McLean said. “You take a little bit from everyone. I’ve been very fortunate in that respect. That has helped me relate to players and will help me in this new role.”

Logistically, McLean said his family will continue to live in Minnesota while he works down in Iowa. It was the best way forward for everyone involved.

“Hopefully the coach isn’t too tough on the guys down there and there will be some days off where I can get up here to come and visit,” McLean said with a laugh. “It was a big part of our decision. My family is very, very happy here. We decided they will continue to live here.”

As a result of McLean getting the job in Iowa, the organization will be looking for a new assistant coach in Minnesota. That will happen in due time.

In the meantime, McLean will start to put his stamp on things, creating a culture down in Iowa that mirrors the culture in Minnesota.

“I know the way Bill Guerin and Dean Evason and everybody wants our players to play,” McLean said. “I’ve been in those meetings and I really feel like that can help our players down there.”

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

