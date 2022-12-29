SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brayden Point tallies twice as Lightning roll past Habs

Brayden Point netted two goals on two shots, Nikita Kucherov reached 50 points in his 33rd game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 29, 2022 02:12 AM
Share

Brayden Point netted two goals on two shots, Nikita Kucherov reached 50 points in his 33rd game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

On pace for his third 100-point campaign, Kucherov had an assist on Point's first goal. That helper broke a tie for the NHL lead in assists with the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who each have 36.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th straight time in the regular season. Only the Ottawa Senators' Alec Connell (1925-27) and the Toronto Maple Leafs' Turk Broda (1939-41) have longer winning streaks against the Canadiens -- each with 12.

Vasilevskiy holds a 14-1-2 all-time mark against the Canadiens.

In Tampa Bay's fifth straight home victory, Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel tallied while Victor Hedman had two assists. Defenseman Ian Cole played in his 700th career game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fifth game of its season-high, seven-game road trip, Montreal got a goal from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and 34 saves from goalie Jake Allen. Rookie defenseman Justin Barron made his season debut and logged 15:37 of ice time and one shot on goal.

The Canadiens lost their third straight games (0-2-1), and they have only one win in their past seven (1-5-1). They fell to 4-7-2 in December.

Facing the Canadiens for the second time in 12 days after Tampa Bay's 5-1 win in Montreal, the Lightning struck on their first shot on goal. Hedman got his own rebound off a shot that struck the outside of the near post, then fed Killorn in the low slot for the left winger's 10th goal at 1:55.

Point found the net late in the Lightning's first man advantage at 14:09 of the first off assists from Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev.

With four minutes remaining the second period, Point scored again on a dazzling bit of hard work. He swooped in and stole the puck with four Canadiens around it in the offensive end and flipped a forehander over Allen for his 19th goal of the season.

Hagel found a rebound in front of Allen and potted his 13th goal at 8:31 of the third. Guhle's long shot hit the net with 2:39 remaining -- his second marker -- to spoil Vasilevskiy's bid for his first shutout of the season.

--Field Level Media

Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) defends Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) defends Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 28, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) takes the ice to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings wipe out 4-goal deficit, beat Penguins in OT
Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4.
December 29, 2022 02:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) and New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) fist bump a young fan prior to pregame warmups against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins top Devils, again avoid back-to-back losses
The Boston Bruins received a 30-save performance from Linus Ullmark and remained the only NHL team that hasn't lost consecutive games this season by picking up a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.
December 29, 2022 02:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets
NHL
Wild winger Sammy Walker scores first NHL goal: ‘It’s unbelievable’
Former Gopher has impressed with play since call up.
December 28, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) celebrates after scoring a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings hand Golden Knights rare road defeat
Alex Iafallo scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.
December 28, 2022 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media