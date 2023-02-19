Bowen Byram, Mikko Rantanen help Avs blitz Blues

Defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche posted a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th career NHL goal and added an assist for the Avalanche, who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and defenseman Samuel Girard each had two assists. Rookie Justus Annunen made 19 saves for his second career NHL victory.

Sammy Blais scored and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves for the Blues, who were playing their first game since trading captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

St. Louis lost additional talent after Pavel Buchnevich exited in the second period with a lower-body injury. Fellow forward Logan Brown sustained a head injury in the third period.

The Avalanche received a scare when defenseman Cale Makar, who had just returned from a head injury, was knocked out of the game in the third period after taking a high hit. Makar returned to the game, however.

Colorado outshot the Blues 15-5 during the first period and took a 1-0 lead.

Rantanen worked a give-and-go play with MacKinnon for his 35th goal of the season and fifth against the Blues.

Colorado increased its lead to 2-0 with Bowen's goal at the 7:27 mark of the second period. Byram pushed the puck up the ice, then scored as the trailer from the top of the left circle off Rantanen's pass.

Blais halved the deficit with 4:32 left in the second period. Jordan Kyrou took a feed from Brown and fired a cross-ice pass to an uncovered Blais at the left side of the net.

The Avalanche regained their two-goal advantage with a power-play goal at the 2:56 mark of the third period. Nichushkin drove to the left post and redirected the puck into the open side of the net with his back skate.

Byram made the score 4-1 with his power-play blast from the right circle with 10:20 left in the game.

--Field Level Media

