Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Blues take down skidding Blackhawks

Brandon Saad scored one goal and set up another as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Thursday.

Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Anders Bjork (24) as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the goal during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Anders Bjork (24) as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the goal during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 31, 2023 at 2:47 AM

Brandon Saad scored one goal and set up another as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Thursday.

Jakub Vrana, Logan Brown, Alexey Toropchenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues (35-34-6, 76 points), who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Justin Faulk earned two assists for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Tyler Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (24-45-6, 54 points), who lost their seventh straight game.

Andreas Athanasiou and Boris Katchouk also scored for Chicago. Taylor Raddysh had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vrana put the Blues up 1-0 with a backhand conversion on Saad's wraparound pass. That was Vrana's ninth goal in 13 games with the Blues and his 200th career NHL point.

Chicago tied the game 1-1 on a power play. Johnson's cross-crease pass set up Athanasiou's one-time shot into the open right side of the net.

That was Athanasiou's fourth goal in four games against the Blues this season.

But the Blues scored twice in a span of 38 seconds to move ahead 3-1. Faulk fired a snap shot from the slot that deflected in off Brown's skate.

Then Toropchenko scored as the trailer on a 3-on-1 rush by burying a drop pass from Tyler Pitlick.

The Blackhawks cut their deficit to 3-2 on a power play 31 seconds into the third period. From the left circle, Raddysh passed toward the right post to set up Johnson's redirection.

Kyrou jumped off the bench to restore the Blues' two-goal lead. He broke down the middle of the ice and scored off Sammy Blais' pass.

But 36 seconds later, Katchouk cut the Chicago deficit to 4-3 with a zig-zag move attacking the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues sustained late pressure, but Saad finally iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:13 left to play.

--Field Level Media

Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) go for the puck during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Taylor Raddysh (11) go for the puck during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes the save on Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jake Walman's late goal lifts Wings over Canes
Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds remaining to give the host Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
March 31, 2023 02:14 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) juggles the puck to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tristan Jarry, Penguins blank Predators
Goaltender Tristan Jarry, playing in his 200th career game, stopped all 28 shots he faced Thursday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the visiting Nashville Predators 2-0.
March 31, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a goal past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in front of center Jesper Boqvist (70) and defenseman Ben Harpur (5) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils fend off Rangers, keep 2nd place in division
Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves and Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored first-period goals as the host New Jersey Devils remained in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers Thursday night in Newark, N.J.
March 31, 2023 02:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) takes a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins earn Presidents' Trophy with OT win over Jackets
David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, clinching the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
March 31, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT