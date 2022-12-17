SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Blues extend winning streak to three by beating Flames

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and goaltender Thomas Greiss made 41 saves to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 17, 2022 04:18 AM
Share

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and goaltender Thomas Greiss made 41 saves to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich both collected one goal and one assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who have won three straight games. Greiss was especially strong in stopping all 15 shots he faced in a one-sided second period.

Connor Mackey scored twice and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who have lost five straight games.

The Blues had the early momentum and were rewarded when Barbashev opened the scoring just over four minutes into the clash by completing a perfect give-and-go with Robert Thomas for his fifth goal of the season.

Mackey's first goal of the season pulled the hosts even. Dillon Dube's shot deflected off both a defender and Mackey into the net for his first goal of the season with 3:59 remaining in the opening frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrou netted the go-ahead goal at 3:08 of the second period. A botched two-on-one by the Flames resulted in a four-on-two rush the other way and ended when Kyrou ripped a top-corner shot after the cross-ice feed.

Buchnevich made it a 3-1 game four minutes into the third period. Taking advantage of a poor Flames line change, he was set up for a chance from the right dot and put his shot off the far post and in for his 10th of the season

Mackey gave the Flames a jolt of life with his second of the night, a perfect example of jumping into a rush and taking advantage of the drop pass, at 7:40 of the third period, but his costly miscue led to Saad's tally 78 seconds later.

Mackey backhanded a pass from behind his net right to Saad in the slot, and the Blues forward converted for his seventh of the season and restored the two-goal edge.

Kyrou's second of the game and 13th of the season 9:59 into the third later -- a cross-ice pass banked off a defender's skate and into the net -- rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) skates during the warmup period against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) skates during the warmup period against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) skates during the warmup period against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) skates during the warmup period against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media