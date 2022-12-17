Blues extend winning streak to three by beating Flames

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and goaltender Thomas Greiss made 41 saves to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich both collected one goal and one assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who have won three straight games. Greiss was especially strong in stopping all 15 shots he faced in a one-sided second period.

Connor Mackey scored twice and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who have lost five straight games.

The Blues had the early momentum and were rewarded when Barbashev opened the scoring just over four minutes into the clash by completing a perfect give-and-go with Robert Thomas for his fifth goal of the season.

Mackey's first goal of the season pulled the hosts even. Dillon Dube's shot deflected off both a defender and Mackey into the net for his first goal of the season with 3:59 remaining in the opening frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrou netted the go-ahead goal at 3:08 of the second period. A botched two-on-one by the Flames resulted in a four-on-two rush the other way and ended when Kyrou ripped a top-corner shot after the cross-ice feed.

Buchnevich made it a 3-1 game four minutes into the third period. Taking advantage of a poor Flames line change, he was set up for a chance from the right dot and put his shot off the far post and in for his 10th of the season

Mackey gave the Flames a jolt of life with his second of the night, a perfect example of jumping into a rush and taking advantage of the drop pass, at 7:40 of the third period, but his costly miscue led to Saad's tally 78 seconds later.

Mackey backhanded a pass from behind his net right to Saad in the slot, and the Blues forward converted for his seventh of the season and restored the two-goal edge.

Kyrou's second of the game and 13th of the season 9:59 into the third later -- a cross-ice pass banked off a defender's skate and into the net -- rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media