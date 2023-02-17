Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Blues extend winning streak to 3 by knocking off Devils

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-2 Thursday night.

Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) looks on during the second period of the game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) looks on during the second period of the game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 17, 2023 03:50 AM

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-2 Thursday night.

Pavel Buchnevich and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, who won their third straight game since the All-Star break. Robert Thomas earned two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves in his 200th career start.

Dawson Mercer and Erik Haula scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves for the Devils, who suffered just their second regulation loss in 15 games.

The teams combined to put 29 shots on goal during the fast-paced first period.

The Blues struck first with 3:28 left in the period after Ryan O'Reilly fired a turnaround shot toward the net from above the right circle. The puck caromed to Ivan Barbashev at the right of the goal, and he poked it through the crease to Buchnevich for a tap-in at the left post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just 58 seconds later, the Devils tied the game 1-1. Binnington stopped Mercer's attempted stuff shot, but Mercer lifted the rebound over him and into the net.

St. Louis moved ahead 2-1 at the four-minute mark of the second period. Colton Parayko hammered a shot moving in from the right point, Nathan Walker pushed the rebound to the right post, and Toropchenko reached in to finish the job.

Kyrou made it 3-1 just 1:35 later, taking a back pass from Schenn and snapping a shot past Blackwood from the slot.

The Devils cut the lead to 3-2 with an aggressive forecheck that pinned the Blues in their zone. Haula took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund from the right wall and cut in to beat Binnington.

Schenn pushed the Blues' lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal with 8:18 left to play. Kyrou fired a shot from the left side, and Schenn converted the weak-side rebound.

--Field Level Media

Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Cole Guttman (70) is congratulated by goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Cole Guttman (70) is congratulated by goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) shoots as St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) shoots as St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) and center Philipp Kurashev (23) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Yanni Gourde paces Kraken in another win vs. Flyers
Yanni Gourde scored two goals and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.
February 17, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A practice puck recognizing Black History Month awaits players for pregame warm ups before the start of a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights edge Sharks for 4th straight win
William Carrier scored with 18 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
February 17, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Nov 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings race past Flames for fifth straight win
Dominik Kubalik scored twice while Tyler Bertuzzi tallied once in a three-point game as the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive win.
February 17, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Struggling Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Jets
Kent Johnson broke a tie midway through the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 3-1 win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
February 17, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media