Blues extend winning streak to 3 by knocking off Devils

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-2 Thursday night.

Pavel Buchnevich and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, who won their third straight game since the All-Star break. Robert Thomas earned two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves in his 200th career start.

Dawson Mercer and Erik Haula scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves for the Devils, who suffered just their second regulation loss in 15 games.

The teams combined to put 29 shots on goal during the fast-paced first period.

The Blues struck first with 3:28 left in the period after Ryan O'Reilly fired a turnaround shot toward the net from above the right circle. The puck caromed to Ivan Barbashev at the right of the goal, and he poked it through the crease to Buchnevich for a tap-in at the left post.

Just 58 seconds later, the Devils tied the game 1-1. Binnington stopped Mercer's attempted stuff shot, but Mercer lifted the rebound over him and into the net.

St. Louis moved ahead 2-1 at the four-minute mark of the second period. Colton Parayko hammered a shot moving in from the right point, Nathan Walker pushed the rebound to the right post, and Toropchenko reached in to finish the job.

Kyrou made it 3-1 just 1:35 later, taking a back pass from Schenn and snapping a shot past Blackwood from the slot.

The Devils cut the lead to 3-2 with an aggressive forecheck that pinned the Blues in their zone. Haula took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund from the right wall and cut in to beat Binnington.

Schenn pushed the Blues' lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal with 8:18 left to play. Kyrou fired a shot from the left side, and Schenn converted the weak-side rebound.

--Field Level Media