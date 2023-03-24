Sponsored By
NHL

Blues escape early hole, race past Red Wings

Mar 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Blues center Tyler Pitlick (9) handles the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 24, 2023 at 12:56 AM

Joel Hofer made 25 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a come-from-behind, 4-3 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Alexey Toropchenko, Brayden Schenn, Sammy Blais and Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis (32-33-6, 70 points). Robert Bortuzzo recorded two assists for the Blues, who split back-to-back games with the Red Wings, having lost 3-2 in a shootout at Detroit on Tuesday.

St. Louis earned its third win in four games despite falling behind 2-0 within the first 90 seconds.

Simon Edvinsson, Jake Walman and Alex Chiasson scored for Detroit (31-31-9, 71 points), which took its fourth loss in five games.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the game on the first career goal by Edvinsson, who was playing in his third NHL game. Edvinsson's shot from the top of the left faceoff circle deflected off of the body of a St. Louis player and into the net.

Detroit made it 2-0 just 50 seconds later on a goal by Walman, who took a pass from David Perron and fired a shot from the middle of St. Louis zone past Hofer.

At 9:53 of the first, St. Louis cut the deficit to 2-1 when Toropchenko fired a knuckler from the point that got past Detroit goalie Magnus Hellberg.

St. Louis tied the game at 2-2 at 3:31 of the second on a goal by Schenn, who camped himself in front of Hellberg and tipped in a point shot from Jordan Kyrou.

The Blues took a 3-2 lead at 12:40 of the second when Blais pounced on a rebound and poked the puck past Hellberg.

After that, Detroit pulled Hellberg, who had saved 10 of 13 shots, in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic.

St. Louis took a 4-2 lead at 14:08 of the second when Neighbours scored on a breakaway.

Detroit pulled Nedeljkovic for an extra attacker with under three minutes remaining, and cut the St. Louis margin to 4-3 on a goal by Chiasson with 2:16 to play.

But Detroit couldn't get the equalizer.

The Red Wings outshot the Blues 28-22. Nedeljkovic stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.

--Field Level Media

Mar 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (3) looks on during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
