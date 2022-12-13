SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Blues clip Preds in OT behind Jordan Binnington’s 100th win

Dec 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 13, 2022 02:55 AM
Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for his 100th career victory and 12th shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime Monday.

Brayden Schenn decided the game midway into overtime. He converted the rebound of Jordan Kyrou's shot off a 2-on-1 break as the Blues won for just the third time in 11 games.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who lost their third straight game.

The Blues enjoyed a slight edge during the scoreless first period, outshooting the Predators 9-7 and earning the better scoring chances.

Vladimir Tarasenko got a 2-on-1 rush with Alexey Toropchenko, who was just back from an AHL conditioning stint. But his pass bounced over Toropchenko's stick at the left post. Kyrou fired a shot off the rush coming down the middle, but Saros stopped the shot and Kyrou sent the rebound wide of the net.

Robert Thomas broke in along from the right circle, but Saros held his angle to keep the Blues off the scoreboard.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period, but Nashville was more dangerous, with defenseman Roman Josi moving in from the point to attack from multiple angles.

The Blues got another man advantage early in the second period, but Ryan O'Reilly whiffed on a weak-side rebound that bounced to the open side of the net.

After killing off the penalty, the Predators got their best even-strength scoring chance of the period. Ryan Johansen fired a shot off the right wing, but Binnington slid to his left to deny Josi racing in for the rebound.

Nashville kept up the pressure, outshooting the Blues 9-4 in the second period overall, but they couldn't break the scoreless tie.

The Predators came close during a goalmouth scramble with 8:10 left to play after Colton Parayko turned the puck over in the Blues' zone. But Binnington stopped Juuso Parssinen's stuff attempt to keep the score 0-0.

Mattias Ekholm knocked down Binnington with a slap shot with 3:20 left in regulation time, but the puck stayed out of the net and the defensive struggle extended into overtime.

Nashville had one good scoring chance in overtime, but Binnington stopped Matt Duchene's shot from the slot.

--Field Level Media

Dec 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and defenseman Nick Leddy (4) defend the net against Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues left wing Josh Leivo (17) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
