Blue Jackets knock off Stars for 3rd win in 4 games

Defenseman Adam Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Columbus' Mathieu Olivier collected a goal and two assists, Eric Robinson had one of each and Liam Foudy scored his first career NHL regular-season goal. Sean Kuraly notched two assists and Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won three of their last four games following a four-game skid (0-3-1).

Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau sat out because of a lower-body injury, ending his streak of playing in 349 straight games. Gaudreau leads the team in assists (37) and points (52).

Ty Dellandrea scored in the second period and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves for the Stars, who have dropped four games in a row (0-2-2) and seven of their past nine (2-2-5).

Boqvist's shot from just above the right circle caromed off the stick of a Dallas player and fluttered past Wedgewood to give Columbus a 2-1 lead at 5:49 of the third period. It was his second goal of the season, both coming in the last three games.

Olivier cleaned up a rebound to double the advantage with 4:28 remaining in the third period before Robinson was awarded a goal after he was hauled down in front of an open net.

Playing in his 63rd career regular-season game, Foudy opened the scoring with 2:19 remaining in the first period.

Jack Roslovic accepted a slick feed from Emil Bemstrom before being denied by a poke check from Wedgewood. However, Foudy alertly deposited the loose puck into the net.

Foudy's only other NHL goal came in Columbus' 3-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Eastern Conference qualifying series in 2020.

Dellandrea forced a turnover from Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson before wristing a shot that sailed between the pads of Korpisalo to knot the game at 1-1 at 6:29 of the second period.

--Field Level Media