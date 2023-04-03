Sponsored By
NHL

Blue Jackets end losing streak by beating Senators in OT

Apr 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Billy Sweeney (6) skates with the puck prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Mowry/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 03, 2023 at 12:01 AM

Kirill Marchenko scored 16 seconds into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Marchenko scored from the right circle after Johnny Gaudreau forced a turnover.

Kent Johnson, Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner added goals, Marchenko also had an assist and Gaudreau had two assists. Jon Gillies made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (24-44-8, 56 points), who snapped a four-game slide.

Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators (37-34-6, 80 points), who have lost three of five as their playoff hopes fade. Cam Talbot made 18 saves.

Johnson gave Columbus a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:41 of the first period. Johnson took a feed from defenseman Gavin Bayreuther at the right face-off dot and briefly held it before sniping one inside the far post.

Gambrell tied it 1-1 four minutes into the game. Erik Brannstrom intercepted Josh Dunne's push of the puck in the neutral zone and jumped up to create an odd-man rush the other way. The defenseman got to the top of the left circle and fed Gambrell driving to the net on the other side for the redirect.

But Columbus regained the lead just five seconds later.

Emil Bemstrom pushed the puck up off the neutral zone face-off and got it over to Robinson, who skated to the left circle and fired a wrist shot that beat Talbot far side on the Blue Jackets' second shot on goal.

It marked the fastest two goals by both teams this season.

Kastelic tied it 2-2 from the right circle at 9:26. Gillies lost a skate blade along the right post just before moving across the crease to make a save on Austin Watson. After losing his balance trying to get back in position, grabbing onto the crossbar, he made a save on Tyler Kleven but couldn't properly reset on the rebound that bounced out to Kastelic.

DeBrincat gave the Senators their first lead of the game at 14:46. Ridly Greig won a face-off and DeBrincat was first to the puck, trying to settle it as he took it to the high slot before firing it glove side on Gillies.

Jenner tied it 3-3 from the left circle at 14:11 of the third period.

--Field Level Media

1/3: Apr 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Joona Lout (46) skates during warmups prior the game against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson (91) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a gloves save during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports

