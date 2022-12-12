SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Blue Jackets edge Kings thanks to Johnny Gaudreau's goal in OT

Johnny Gaudreau was credited with a goal 40 seconds into overtime that gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 6-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Dec 11, 2022; XYXY Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) celebrates his first NHL career goal against the Los Angeles Kings at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Gaelen Morse/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 12, 2022 01:07 AM
Patrik Laine took a shot that was saved by Jonathan Quick. The rebound went off Gaudreau and fell in the Los Angeles crease, where Kings forward Kevin Fiala tried to clear the puck, but it went off Quick and into his own net.

Patrik Laine took a shot that was saved by Jonathan Quick. The rebound went off Gaudreau and fell in the Los Angeles crease, where Kings forward Kevin Fiala tried to clear the puck, but it went off Quick and into his own net.

Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Laine and Gaudreau each had a goal and two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have won a season-high two in a row for the third time this season.

Anze Kopitar scored two goals, and Quick made 20 saves for the Kings, who are 2-1-1 on a six-game road trip.

The Kings rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to twice tie the score in the second period and trailed by two goals again to start the third, but Kopitar got to a loose puck behind Merzlikins to make it 5-4 at 4:52, and Adrian Kempe scored on a rebound in the slot to tie it 5-5 at 5:31.

Roslovic had scored short-handed and on a power play in the final two minutes of the second period to give Columbus a 5-3 lead.

Kirill Marchenko scored his first NHL goal off a feed from Kent Johnson to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 6:44 of the first.

Roslovic's one-timer glanced off teammate Boone Jenner and into the net while on a power play for a 2-0 lead at 9:28.

Kopitar pulled the Kings within a goal at 4:42 of the second period before Blake Lizotte tied it 2-2 at 8:25.

Laine put the Blue Jackets back ahead 3-2 at 10:03 with his sixth goal in his past six games.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan tied it 3-3 with a wrist shot from the left circle off a rush at 15:02.

--Field Level Media

Dec 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) stops a shot from Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (9) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) stops a shot in the overtime period abasing the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) lays on the ice after Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) scores the game winning goal in the overtime period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
