Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Blackhawks top Sharks in SO for 5th straight win

Philipp Kurashev scored the shootout winning goal that gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and has them riding a season-best five-game winning streak.

Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; A banner is raised to the rafters for San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; A banner is raised to the rafters for San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 26, 2023 05:54 AM

Philipp Kurashev scored the shootout winning goal that gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and has them riding a season-best five-game winning streak.

David Gust, Brett Seney and Max Domi also scored for the Blackhawks. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 45 saves through overtime, all three he faced in the shootout, and also collected an assist.

Nick Bonino, Evgeny Svechnikov and Erik Karlsson replied for the Sharks on a night the organization retired No. 12 in honor of Patrick Marleau. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 32 shots before the shootout.

After an entertaining overtime, Kurashev faked a deke before sending a five-hole shot home for the lone goal in the shootout.

Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane did not play, with expectations he will be traded by the March 3 deadline. Sam Lafferty was also sat out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sharks were without forward Timo Meier, who is the subject of trade rumors, due to injury.

Gust, the 29-year-old forward in his sixth pro season, tallied in his NHL debut, converting from the doorstep on his first shift to open the scoring at the 2:14 mark.

Two minutes later, Bonino pounced on a rebound created by a strong forecheck for his 10th of the season to even.

Within one minute of that, Seney scored his first goal of the season, in his fifth NHL game of the campaign, by ripping a shot while racing down the left wing to again put the Blackhawks ahead.

Svechnikov responded just past the midway point of the opening frame with his third goal in four games -- eighth of the season -- by converting from in tight during a dominating shift.

Domi put Chicago ahead a third time 16 seconds into the third period when he held off a check while lifting a top-shelf shot for his 18th of the season. Domi has collected four goals and 12 points in a six-game point streak.

However, Karlsson pulled the hosts even a third time by scoring his 19th goal with 2:11 remaining in regulation. Karlsson found the mark with a point shot with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; A logo depicting San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau is displayed on a message board before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; A logo depicting San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau is displayed on a message board before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau wipes away a tear while speaking during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks former player Patrick Marleau wipes away a tear while speaking during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 25, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller (6) skates during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz ties it, wins it for Stars over Vegas
Roope Hintz scored the tying goal with 38 seconds left and then tallied the game-winner in the shootout as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
February 26, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev (8) before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche defeat Flames for 5th straight win
Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Alex Newhook had goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 in Denver on Saturday night.
February 26, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Elliott Desnoyers (73) takes his rookie lap before the start of the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Akira Schmid earns first shutout as Devils blank Flyers
Akira Schmid made 23 saves to record his first career shutout and seven different Devils scored a goal to fuel New Jersey to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Newark, N.J.
February 26, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) stops Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) shot attempt during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Gibson's 51 saves carry Ducks past Hurricanes
John Gibson made 51 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
February 26, 2023 03:48 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media