Blackhawks top Sharks in SO for 5th straight win

Philipp Kurashev scored the shootout winning goal that gave the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and has them riding a season-best five-game winning streak.

David Gust, Brett Seney and Max Domi also scored for the Blackhawks. Goalie Petr Mrazek made 45 saves through overtime, all three he faced in the shootout, and also collected an assist.

Nick Bonino, Evgeny Svechnikov and Erik Karlsson replied for the Sharks on a night the organization retired No. 12 in honor of Patrick Marleau. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 32 shots before the shootout.

After an entertaining overtime, Kurashev faked a deke before sending a five-hole shot home for the lone goal in the shootout.

Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane did not play, with expectations he will be traded by the March 3 deadline. Sam Lafferty was also sat out.

The Sharks were without forward Timo Meier, who is the subject of trade rumors, due to injury.

Gust, the 29-year-old forward in his sixth pro season, tallied in his NHL debut, converting from the doorstep on his first shift to open the scoring at the 2:14 mark.

Two minutes later, Bonino pounced on a rebound created by a strong forecheck for his 10th of the season to even.

Within one minute of that, Seney scored his first goal of the season, in his fifth NHL game of the campaign, by ripping a shot while racing down the left wing to again put the Blackhawks ahead.

Svechnikov responded just past the midway point of the opening frame with his third goal in four games -- eighth of the season -- by converting from in tight during a dominating shift.

Domi put Chicago ahead a third time 16 seconds into the third period when he held off a check while lifting a top-shelf shot for his 18th of the season. Domi has collected four goals and 12 points in a six-game point streak.

However, Karlsson pulled the hosts even a third time by scoring his 19th goal with 2:11 remaining in regulation. Karlsson found the mark with a point shot with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker.

--Field Level Media

