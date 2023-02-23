Blackhawks rally from 3-0 deficit to defeat Stars

Patrick Kane and Max Domi each had two goals and an assist as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to hand the Dallas Stars a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night.

Seth Jones added a pair of assists and Jaxson Stauber made 30 saves for the Blackhawks, who extended their win streak to four games, matching a season high.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin also scored goals for Central Division-leading Dallas, which lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) and fell for the eighth time in 10 games (2-3-5). Jake Oettinger finished with 19 saves.

Dallas, which had scored a total of five goals in its previous four games, jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 25 minutes.

Seguin made it 1-0 at the 12:58 mark of the opening period. He picked up the puck along the left wall and then skated into the slot where he fired a wrist shot over Stauber's glove for his 15th goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Benn made it 2-0 just 79 seconds later with his 23rd goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle. Robertson followed at the 4:33 mark of the second period with his 35th goal of the season to snap a 0-for-21 power-play drought for the Stars.

Chicago answered with three goals in the span of 7:55 to tie it 3-3 later in the period.

Domi, cutting down the slot, started the comeback on a power play at 10:10 when he snapped a shot inside the right post off a Kane pass from behind the net.

Domi then stole the puck and hit Kane alone by the left side of the crease with a saucer pass that Kane tapped into an open net to make it 3-2 at 15:24. A few minutes later, Kane tied it with his 16th goal of the season at the end of a two-on-one break with Philipp Kurashev.

Domi then scored to give the Blackhawks their first lead at the 4:13 mark of the third period with his 17th goal of the season and what proved to be the game-winner. Domi started the play by blocking a Colin Miller shot near the blue line and then picking it up and racing down the left wing on a two-on-one with Kane before snapping a wrist shot from the left circle into the far corner.

Dallas pulled Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:10 remaining and nearly tied the game at the buzzer when Sequin fired in a wrist shot from the slot. However, replays showed the goal came about a second after time had run out.

