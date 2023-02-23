Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Blackhawks rally from 3-0 deficit to defeat Stars

Patrick Kane and Max Domi each had two goals and an assist as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to hand the Dallas Stars a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night.

Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) covers up the puck during a stoppage in play against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber (30) covers up the puck during a stoppage in play against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 23, 2023 05:19 AM

Patrick Kane and Max Domi each had two goals and an assist as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to hand the Dallas Stars a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night.

Seth Jones added a pair of assists and Jaxson Stauber made 30 saves for the Blackhawks, who extended their win streak to four games, matching a season high.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist and Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin also scored goals for Central Division-leading Dallas, which lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) and fell for the eighth time in 10 games (2-3-5). Jake Oettinger finished with 19 saves.

Dallas, which had scored a total of five goals in its previous four games, jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 25 minutes.

Seguin made it 1-0 at the 12:58 mark of the opening period. He picked up the puck along the left wall and then skated into the slot where he fired a wrist shot over Stauber's glove for his 15th goal of the season and first in 11 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benn made it 2-0 just 79 seconds later with his 23rd goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right circle. Robertson followed at the 4:33 mark of the second period with his 35th goal of the season to snap a 0-for-21 power-play drought for the Stars.

Chicago answered with three goals in the span of 7:55 to tie it 3-3 later in the period.

Domi, cutting down the slot, started the comeback on a power play at 10:10 when he snapped a shot inside the right post off a Kane pass from behind the net.

Domi then stole the puck and hit Kane alone by the left side of the crease with a saucer pass that Kane tapped into an open net to make it 3-2 at 15:24. A few minutes later, Kane tied it with his 16th goal of the season at the end of a two-on-one break with Philipp Kurashev.

Domi then scored to give the Blackhawks their first lead at the 4:13 mark of the third period with his 17th goal of the season and what proved to be the game-winner. Domi started the play by blocking a Colin Miller shot near the blue line and then picking it up and racing down the left wing on a two-on-one with Kane before snapping a wrist shot from the left circle into the far corner.

Dallas pulled Oettinger for an extra attacker with 2:10 remaining and nearly tied the game at the buzzer when Sequin fired in a wrist shot from the slot. However, replays showed the goal came about a second after time had run out.

--Field Level Media

Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates a goal scored by Benn against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and center Wyatt Johnston (53) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates a goal scored by Benn against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) turns aside a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) turns aside a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) look for the puck in the face-off during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) look for the puck in the face-off during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

What to read next
Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save in the first period against the Calgary Flames at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Flames score game's final five goals, dump Coyotes
Third-period goals 24 seconds apart by Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr capped Calgary's comeback as the Flames claimed a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.
February 23, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) attempts a shot on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders beat Jets, increase wild-card lead
Simon Holmstrom scored the tie-breaking goal just before the midway point of the third period Wednesday night for the host New York Islanders, who lengthened their lead in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Elmont, N.Y.
February 23, 2023 02:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has become a fan favorite
On the recent homestand, he finished 4-0-1 with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.
February 22, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild slow Kings' offense in 2-1 victory
Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.
February 22, 2023 04:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media