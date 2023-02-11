Sponsored By
Blackhawks come from behind, down Coyotes in OT

Caleb Jones scored on a rebound with 1:23 remaining in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to defeat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night.

Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad (17) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson (8) meet up at center ice during pregame warmups before their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad (17) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson (8) meet up at center ice during pregame warmups before their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 11, 2023 04:15 AM
Andreas Athanasiou, who finished with a goal and two assists, broke in on a breakaway that Arizona goaltender Connor Ingram blocked into the right circle. Jones scooped up the rebound and then fired a wrist shot into the net, his second goal of the season and also his second career overtime winner.

Colin Blackwell and Seth Jones also scored goals and Sam Lafferty added two assists for Chicago. Rookie Jaxson Stauber, making his first career start at the United Center, finished with 23 saves to improve to 3-0-0 and become the first goalie in franchise history to win his first three NHL starts.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, Nick Schmaltz added a goal and an assist and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Arizona, which fell to 6-20-5 on the road this season. Ingram stopped 40 of 44 shots.

Arizona, shut out 2-0 in its last trip to Chicago on Jan. 6, needed just 88 seconds to take a 1-0 lead. Keller, left open on the left circle, took a pass from Jakob Chychrun and then skated in and fired a wrist shot off the far post and into the net for his 19th goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmaltz, playing in his 400th career game, made it 2-0 at 12:34 of the first when he one-timed a cross-crease pass from Keller from below the left circle for his 12th goal of the season.

Chicago cut it to 2-1 at 13:53 of the first when Seth Jones scored his sixth goal of the season on a delayed penalty. He wired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through traffic and into the far corner of the net.

Athanasiou tied it 2-2 early in the second period. He picked up the puck by the left boards and then skated in and roofed a backhand shot from the low slot for his 11th goal of the season.

Blackwell gave Chicago its first lead with 5:26 remaining in the third period when he speared in a rebound of an Athanasiou shot that settled on the goal line by the left post. It was Blackwell's second goal of the season.

Bjugstad tied it 3-3 with 2:27 left when he fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot through Stauber's pads for his 12th goal of the season. The three-point night put Keller over 300 for his career at 301.

--Field Level Media

Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) takes the ice for the pregame warmups before a game against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) takes the ice for the pregame warmups before a game against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) talk at center ice while warming up before their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) talk at center ice while warming up before their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson watches his team play in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson watches his team play in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

