NHL

Beer: Early deficit, Wild's feeble scoring punch takes energy out of Xcel crowd

Roope Hintz's fifth goal of the series, backed by goaltender Jake Oettinger, provided just enough to end Minnesota's season.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
A Minnesota Wild fan looks on after game six against the Dallas Stars of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center.
Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Rob Beer
Opinion by Rob Beer
Today at 7:00 AM

ST. PAUL -- The whole “Grit First” thing didn’t work.

“Score First” should have been the Minnesota Wild’s playoff motto.

It worked for Dallas on Friday night.

When Roope Hintz twisted John Klingberg around and fired a shot past Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson in the first period, the fifth goal of the series by the Dallas center sucked the life out of the Wild faithful Friday night.

“I hope I never have to play against him,” Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger said of Hintz. “He’s special. He’s been the best player in the whole league these playoffs.”

Then it was a slow burn to the season’s end as Dallas took the series 4-2 with a 4-1 win in front of 19,389 at Xcel Energy Center.

Make that Xcel No Energy Center.

Wild fans had the barn rocking as Minnesota put the first four shots of the game on net, but a Dallas rush put the puck on Hintz’s stick and the collective sigh -- which seems to follow Minnesota teams around -- exhaled into the gloomy State of Hockey.

The Wild certainly didn’t test Oettinger enough. Passes were forced, hit the heels of sticks and even the fans’ favorite chant for Dallas’ Ryan Suter barely got liftoff after the first period.

You’d think the last one would be the one constant, but by this time, the Wild fans, who had to wait for an 8:50 p.m. puck drop, had nothing left in the tank.

The Wild, down 1-0 at the end of the first period, were completely outplayed in the second period. Minnesota was outshot 18-6 and Mason Marchment beat Gustavsson on a breakaway with 0.5 seconds remaining in the period to make it 3-0.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
The puck hits the top of the net as Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) scores a goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) late in the second period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center.
Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

“We had some opportunities, some chances, and it goes down to the other end with a little o-zone time for them, they pop two,” Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. “I think maybe the third goal was a little bit of a dagger and hurt us and took a little bit of wind out of our sails just with that point-5 seconds. I mean, smart for them to keep playing and beat the clock but it’s just timing like that. Maybe if it was a two-goal game heading into the third period, it’d be a different story.”

Dallas forward Tyler Seguin, who assisted on Hintz’s opening goal, said it was important to keep that momentum.

“Everyone talks about momentum in playoffs,” Seguin said. “When you’ve got it, you do everything to keep it. When you don’t got it, do everything you can to get it. Goals at the end of periods, especially on the road, was a huge momentum swing.”

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, who said Wednesday he was ready for a breakout game, nearly closed the gap to two but had a puck bounce past his stick for a sure tap-in just 1:30 into the third period.

Kaprizov had another chance about four minutes later but Oettinger laid his 6-foot-5 frame on its side and denied the Wild the opportunity to trim the Dallas lead.

Kaprizov, who had a 40-goal regular season, scored just once in this playoff series. After the game, Wild head coach Dean Evason deflected a question whether or not his Russian star was at full health after missing 14 games late in the season due to a lower body injury.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
A Minnesota Wild fan reacts during the first period against the Dallas Stars in game six of the first round on Friday, April 28, 2023 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Wild slid Mats Zuccarello, who scored twice in the series, into a line with Matt Boldy and Freddie Gaudreau for Friday’s game. Marcus Johannson joined Kaprizov and Hartman.

It might have been all Evason could do without destroying the overall chemistry. Injuries coming into this playoffs, specifically to Mason Shaw, who tore his ACL against Vegas on April 1, and Joel Eriksson Ek, a 23-goal producer who played just 19 seconds in the series, had already disrupted lines.

“Everybody has injuries. We had to find a way to get through without (Ek) and without other people, and we didn’t,” Evason said.

Then you throw in, 'er out, Foligno, who got tossed early on a controversial call during the 4-0 loss in Game 5.

“We didn’t have the best goal scoring so we figured out a way to grind out hockey games,” Evason said. “It’s hard right now, it’s a very difficult league and it’s tough to make the playoffs. Obviously this is not what we want. We have to make that step and we didn’t make that first step this year by getting through the first round.”

It took everything to get the Wild on the board to begin with on Friday. Frederick Gaudreau went face-to-face with Oettinger and went forehand-backhand over the pad at 12:53 of the third period.

In a sense, Gaudreau scored back-to-back goals -- he put the last puck past Oettinger late in Game 4 before the Lakeville native kept the Wild scoreless for five-plus periods.

“We didn’t quit. We played hard,” Evason said. “Their goalie was the best player, period, in the series.”

Rob Beer
Opinion by Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
