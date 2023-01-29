ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
Avalanche remain hot, knock off Blues

Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto had goals, Logan O'Connor added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Denver on Saturday.

Jan 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 28, 2023 09:58 PM
Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves for Colorado, which has won seven of eight.

Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev had goals and Jordan Binnington turned away 27 shots for the Blues, who have lost four straight.

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin sat out for the second straight game with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis played without center Robert Thomas due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday night at Arizona.

Newhook gave Colorado a 1-0 lead when he skated through the left circle and put a shot on net. Binnington made the save but the rebound went to the slot where Newhook knocked it in at 9:22 of the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

The Avalanche got a two-goal cushion a few minutes later when Compher got to Sam Girard's rebound and slid it by Binnington at 11:36. It was his 10th goal of the season.

It stayed 2-0 until early in the second period. Nathan MacKinnnon brought the puck down the left side and sent a pass through the slot to Rodrigues as he skated down the right. Rodrigues roofed a shot over Binnington's left shoulder at 4:48 for his 11th goal of the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a great chance a few minutes later but St. Louis broke through when it went on the power play late in the second period. Torey Krug took a shot from the point that Georgiev saved but Schenn was at the doorstep to knock in the rebound at 16:27. It was his 13rd goal of the season.

The Blues got within one when Barbashev stole the puck at his own blueline, skated ahead of two Colorado defenders and beat Georgiev high at 9:40 of the third. It was his ninth of the season.

Binnington came off for an extra skater with 1:26 left and Nieto scored an empty-net goal, his ninth of the season.

--Field Level Media

Jan 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) controls the puck under pressure from St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) attempts to deflect the puck ahead of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) as defenseman Justin Faulk (72) and center Brayden Schenn (10) defend in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
