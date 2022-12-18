SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Avalanche knock off Predators for sixth straight time

Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Alex Newhook had goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 in Denver on Saturday night.

Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) controls the puck ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) controls the puck ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 18, 2022 03:52 AM
Share

Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Alex Newhook had goals, Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 in Denver on Saturday night.

It was Colorado's sixth straight win over the Predators, dating back to the first-round playoff series between the teams last season.

Matt Duchene scored his 10th career goal against his former team, and Juuse Saros turned away 27 shots for Nashville. The Predators are 0-4-2 in their last six games.

The Avalanche continued their futility on the power play with a missed opportunity in the first period. They nearly scored, but Valeri Nichushkin couldn't convert on J.T. Compher's backdoor pass on the man advantage.

Nashville got its first chance on the power play with 15 seconds left in the first period and had the man advantage to start the second but managed just one shot on goal. The rebound turned into a shorthanded chance for Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

After killing off another Predators power play, the Avalanche got a second chance on the man advantage and cashed in. Makar got the puck at the point and passed it to Rantanen at the right circle. His sharp-angle shot beat Saros high at 8:38 of the second.

It was his 21st of the season.

Colorado nearly scored on its next power-play chance but did get another goal late in the second. Nichushkin stole Kevin Gravel's stretch pass at center ice and gave it to Evan Rodrigues, who skated into the Nashville zone. He sent a pass through the slot to Newhook, whose one-timer beat Saros high at 19:44.

It was his seventh of the season.

The Predators got one back early in the third period. Duchene tried to stuff the puck in on a wraparound, but Georgiev got a pad on it. Duchene claimed his own rebound and scored high to the far side at 3:25 for his seventh of the season.

Saros came off for an extra skater with 1:30 left, but Makar scored an empty-net goal with 32 seconds left, his seventh of the season.

--Field Level Media

Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save as defenseman Kevin Gravel (5) defends against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save as defenseman Kevin Gravel (5) defends against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) as linesman Tommy Hughes (65) jumps out of the way in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) as linesman Tommy Hughes (65) jumps out of the way in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media