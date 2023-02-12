Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 04:17 AM
Share

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves and improved his record to 21-12-3.

Logan O'Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had two assists.

Colorado's Cale Makar missed a second straight game due to an upper-body injury.

Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had their three-game winning streak broken. Barkov returned from a one-game absence (hand injury).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Reinhart added two assists for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 45 saves as his record dropped to 14-14-2.

Colorado opened the scoring on O'Connor's short-handed goal with 3:35 expired in the first period. The play started with a two-on-one rush. Bobrovsky stopped Andrew Cogliano's initial shot, but O'Connor tapped in the rebound.

The Avalanche made it 2-0 with 8:04 gone. Compher stole the puck from Barkov, and, from behind Florida's net, centered the puck for Nieto, who slid the puck past Bobrovsky.

Florida got on the board at 7:03 of the second on a long Ekblad shot from the point.

The Panthers tied the score 65 seconds later as Eric Staal's cross-ice pass connected with Bennett, who hit the net on a wrist shot from the right circle.

However, it took just 25 seconds for Toews to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. MacKinnon started the sequence with a pass to Bowen Byram, whose shot from the point was stopped by Bobrovsky. Toews then tapped in another easy rebound.

Colorado extended its advantage to 4-2 with 5:59 left in the second. MacKinnon was heavily involved again as he drew a tripping penalty on Eetu Luostarinen. Then, on the power play, Rantanen gathered a rebound and shoved the puck back to MacKinnon, who scored top shelf from the slot.

Florida cut its deficit to 4-3 at 11:03 of the third as Barkov tapped in the puck on a great pass from Reinhart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers then had a power play after Evan Rodrigues was caught holding Matthew Tkachuk with 5:13 left. Florida nearly scored, but Brandon Montour's shot hit the inside of the left post.

MacKinnnon's empty-net goal with 59 seconds left made it 5-3.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) moves the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues (9) moves the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) defends during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) moves the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) defends during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) reacts after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) reacts after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT
Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Matt Duchene propels Predators to OT win vs. Flyers
Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
February 12, 2023 04:02 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media