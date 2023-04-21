Sponsored By
NHL

Avalanche forge 1-1 series tie with Kraken

Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews had a goal and assist each, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in Denver in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:44 AM

Alexandar Georgiev turned away 27 shots for the Avalanche, who evened the Western Conference series at 1-1. Game 2 is Saturday night in Seattle.

Alexandar Georgiev turned away 27 shots for the Avalanche, who evened the Western Conference series at 1-1. Game 2 is Saturday night in Seattle.

Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken, Yanni Gourde assisted on both goals and Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves.

Both teams had quality chances during a physical third period, and Colorado finally cashed in off a faceoff. Nathan MacKinnon won it, and the puck eventually went to Lehkonen, whose shot got through traffic.

Grubauer made the save, but the rebound came to Toews in the first circle, and his shot to the far post at 12:59 gave the Avalanche their first lead of the series.

As in Game 1, Seattle scored early. Eeli Tolvanen had the puck along the boards and passed it to Schultz as he skated into the zone; he beat Georgiev with a wrister at 2:40 of the first period.

Colorado had a chance to tie on a power play later in the period, but the Kraken struck again. Gourde chased the puck into the Avalanche zone, won a battle in the corner and fed Tanev near the blueline. His shorthanded goal gave Seattle a 2-0 lead at 13:27.

Colorado got even with two goals in a span of 48 seconds. Lehkonen cut the deficit in half when he deflected Cale Makar's shot from the point past Grubauer at 6:42 of the second period.

Moments later, Nichushkin came off the bench and skated into the Kraken zone as Evan Rodrigues passed it to him. Nichushkin got ahead of the defense, stickhandled through the slot and lifted a backhander past Grubauer at 7:30 of the second.

--Field Level Media

