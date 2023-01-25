ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win

Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) reaches for the puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) reaches for the puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 25, 2023 04:00 AM
Share

Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an injury.

The victory gave Avalanche coach Jared Bednar 266 regular-season wins, the most in franchise history.

Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary scored, and Darcy Kuemper turned away 23 shots against his former team. The Capitals played without T.J. Oshie, who was back in Washington D.C. to be with his wife for the birth of their fourth child.

Washington defenseman Tom Wilson left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot and did not return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado took the early lead when Nathan MacKinnon, as he was falling forward, passed the puck to Lehkonen as the latter skated to the front of the net. Lehkonen beat Kuemper to make it 1-0 at 8:57 of the first period.

It was his 15th goal of the season.

The Avalanche added to their lead early in the second period when Cogliano redirected a shot by Kurtis MacDermid by Kuemper at 2:04, his eighth goal of the season.

The Capitals finally broke through soon after for its first goal in four-plus periods against Colorado.

Anthony Mantha had the puck along the boards and sent a pass to Martin Fehervary at the point. Fehervary's one-timer was tipped by Sheary at 4:48. It was his 12th of the season.

Newhook made it 3-1 later in the second when O'Connor fed him at center ice as he skated through the neutral zone, and his wrister beat Kuemper to the far side at 15:39. It was Newhook's 11th goal of the season.

Ovechkin cut the deficit to one when his slapshot from the left circle beat Georgiev on the short side at 9:44 of the third period. It was his 31st of the season and 811th of his career.

Kuemper came off for an extra skater with 2:02 left but Washington couldn't get the equalizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Sonny Milano (15) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) reaches for a loose puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) reaches for a loose puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) collides into Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) collides into Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) skates with the puck defended by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 04:22 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
January 25, 2023 04:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos broke a third-period tie with the game-winning goal on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading host Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 04:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton scored the tying goal 1:10 left in regulation before netting a power-play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 04:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media