NHL

Avalanche end skid with 6-0 beat-down of Sharks

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and three assists each as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-0 on Tuesday in Denver.

By Field Level Media
March 08, 2023 03:52 AM

Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the 12th of his career.

Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and assist each, Mikko Rantanen and Denis Malgin also scored and Devon Toews added two assists for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-2-1).

The 13 shots on goal were a season low allowed by Colorado and the fewest by San Jose this season.

Sharks goaltender James Reimer turned away 18 of 19 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who allowed five goals on 24 shots. San Jose fell to 2-8-1 in its past 11 games.

The Avalanche had the first 13 shots on goal and didn't allow San Jose to get one on net until 6:25 remained in the first period. By then, Colorado had a 2-0 lead.

Makar got it started when his shot from the point went through a screen and past Kahkonen at 4:08. It was his 14th goal of the season.

MacKinnon made it 2-0 when he got the puck in the slot and wristed a shot in at 12:51 for his 26th of the season. MacKinnon has a seven-game goal streak at home.

The Avalanche went on the power play a few minutes later and Rantanen cashed in when he scored off a drop pass from Samuel Girard at 17:01, his team-leading 42nd goal of the season.

Colorado kept up the pressure at the start of the second period. Nichushkin made it 4-0 just 1:22 in when Makar's shot from the point went off the shaft of his stick and in for his 12th of the season.

Malgin scored 1:23 later, his seventh of the campaign and second in as many games, to end Kahkonen's night.

The Avalanche completed their dominant first two periods when Makar skated below the goal line and fed Lehkonen in front, and Lehkonen knocked in the puck at 18:21. It was his 18th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates after his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates after his goal in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

