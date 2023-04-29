Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Avalanche dump Kraken, force Game 7

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche staved off playoff elimination with a 4-1 victory against the host Seattle Kraken in Game 6 on Friday night.

Feb 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:11 AM

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche staved off playoff elimination with a 4-1 victory against the host Seattle Kraken in Game 6 on Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen added a goal and an assist as the Avalanche tied the best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series at three wins apiece. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Denver.

Erik Johnson also scored and Devon Toews and Cale Makar had two assists apiece for Colorado. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Vince Dunn scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 of 38 shots.

Rantanen notched his sixth goal of the series on a tap-in from the right post with 20 seconds left in the first period, tying the score at 1-1. Evan Rodrigues and Toews were credited with assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Avalanche dominated the second period, outshooting Seattle 14-4 and scoring twice to take the lead.

Johnson got the tiebreaking goal at 7:21, taking a pass from Rantanen and putting a shot on net from between the top of the faceoff circles that deflected off the stick of Seattle's Eeli Tolvanen and over Grubauer's shoulder.

Lehkonen made it 3-1 at 16:57 of the middle period, redirecting Toews' shot from the top of the right faceoff circle into the net. Makar, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP, also got an assist.

Makar returned after serving a one-game suspension for a late hit on Seattle's leading scorer, Jared McCann, who has been out with an undisclosed injury since the first period of Game 4.

Seattle scored the opening goal for the sixth time in the series, as Dunn fired a shot from the left-wing boards at 15:48 of the first period that snuck between Georgiev's pads and the near post. It was the defenseman's first point in the series.

The Avalanche played without defenseman Josh Manson, who aggravated a lower-body injury in Game 5, and forward Valeri Nichushkin, who missed a fourth straight game due to personal reasons.

--Field Level Media

Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) before the game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken ice prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken ice prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 28, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) looks on during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars move on, take down Wild in Game 6
Mason Marchment and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars clinched their Western Conference first-round series against the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 win in Game 6 on Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
April 29, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Florida Panthers celebrate their over victory over the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers rally in third period, force Game 7 vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk scored the first of three unanswered goals for the Florida Panthers as they erased a third-period deficit and downed the visiting Boston Bruins 7-5 on Friday in Game 6 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Sunrise, Fla.
April 29, 2023 02:44 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 28, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes eliminate Islanders on Paul Stastny's OT winner
Paul Stastny scored six minutes into overtime Friday night as the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y.
April 29, 2023 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Myers: Normal noise, familiar funk as Oettinger ushers in another Minnesota off-season
As is painfully normal at this time of year in the State of Hockey, the focus now switches to fishing and flowers and anything but this game that is so much a part of the local fabric.
April 28, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT