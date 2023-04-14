Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Avalanche beat Jets, stay in chase for Central title

Mikko Rantanen set a Colorado record with his 55th goal, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday in Denver.

Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) shoots the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) shoots the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:00 AM

Mikko Rantanen set a Colorado record with his 55th goal, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday in Denver.

Colorado (50-24-7, 107 points) remains a point behind Dallas (47-21-14, 108 points) in the Central Division but would claim the title with a win at Nashville in the regular-season finale on Friday. The Stars finished their regular season with a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Evan Rodrigues also had a goal and an assist, Denis Malgin had a goal, Lars Eller added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for the Avalanche, who are 15-2-1 in their past 18 games.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Kevin Stenlund scored goals and David Rittich turned away 21 shots for the Jets.

Winnipeg (46-33-3, 95 points), which clinched the eighth seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night, sat many of its top players with nothing at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malgin tipped in Eller's rebound at 13:33 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. It was his 13th of the season.

Winnipeg tied it up early in the second period when Jonsson-Fjallby slid a backhand by Georgiev at 2:15 for his sixth goal of the season.

Stenlund's short-handed goal at 14:59 of the second put the Jets in front 2-1. It was his sixth tally of the campaign.

Colorado answered on the same power play when Rantanen beat Rittich with a one-timer at 16:11. He passed Joe Sakic (54 in 2000-01) for the most goals by an Avalanche player in a season and is two behind Michel Goulet (1982-83 Quebec Nordiques) for the most in franchise history.

Rodrigues scored on a wrister at 3:01 of the third, his 16th of the season, to make it 3-2.

Lehkonen, who missed 15 games with a broken finger, scored into an empty net at 18:31 of the third to seal the win. It was his 21st of the season.

The Avalanche announced before the game that captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has missed the season due to a knee injury, would not play in the postseason.

Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano left the game with an upper-body injury in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Denis Malgin (81) steals the puck away from Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Denis Malgin (81) steals the puck away from Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets forward Dominic Toninnato (21) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets forward Dominic Toninnato (21) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter (62) passes the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 13, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter (62) passes the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) skates with the puck chased by Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) during the first period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars blank Blues, remain atop Central Division
Wyatt Johnston scored the lone goal and goaltender Jake Oettinger collected the shutout as the Dallas Stars kept alive their hopes for a Central Division regular-season title with a 1-0 home victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
April 14, 2023 03:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) watches a shot go past San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer (47) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers stomp Sharks, keep division-title hopes alive
Leon Draisaitl scored his 52nd goal and had two assists and Mattias Janmark scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
April 14, 2023 02:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Nick Swaney (72) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Juuso Parssinen's OT goal lifts Predators past Wild
Juuso Parssinen scored with 2:36 left in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
April 14, 2023 02:48 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Ryan Poehling (25) skates away from the defense of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Penguins end season with OT loss to Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a breakaway one minute into overtime Thursday to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who were playing their season finale.
April 14, 2023 02:38 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT