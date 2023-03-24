Sponsored By
NHL

Auston Matthews tallies twice as Leafs handle Panthers

Auston Matthews scored two goals and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 6-2 Thursday night.

Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Calle Jarnkrok (19) moves the puck ahead of Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Calle Jarnkrok (19) moves the puck ahead of Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 24, 2023 at 1:08 AM

William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (43-19-9, 95 points). Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot also scored, while John Tavares had three assists and Mark Giordano added two assists.

Matt Murray stopped 33 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are 2-1-0 three games into a five-game trip.

Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins scored for the Panthers (36-29-7, 79 points), who have lost two in a row. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for the Panthers.

Matthews scored at 5:05 of the first period on a 41-foot wrist shot after Marner's pass.

Tkachuk scored his 35th goal at 14:25 of the first on a backhand from a sharp angle during a power play. A video review determined that the puck crossed the goal line before Murray was able to bring it back with his glove. Tavares was serving a hooking penalty.

The Maple Leafs scored twice early in the second period.

Nylander netted his 36th goal of the season at 1:20, knocking in the puck after Tavares had his attempt slide across the crease.

Matthews scored his 34th of the season at 2:57 on a 19-foot wrist shot after he carried the puck from behind the net to the right circle.

Cousins converted his seventh of the season at 11:43 of the second on a second-effort backhand from the slot, pulling Florida within 3-2.

Bunting scored his 21st goal of the season at 18:21 of the second with Toronto on a five-on-three power play. Aaron Ekblad (hooking) and Gustav Forsling (tripping) were off.

Kerfoot scored his eighth of the season at 14:23 of the third period.

Marner's 28th of the season at 15:49 of the third was a short-handed effort into an empty net with Bobrovsky removed for an extra attacker.

Florida forward Sam Bennett (lower-body injury) did not play.

Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly was rested and did not play.

--Field Level Media

Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) passes the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) passes the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) moves the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) moves the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

