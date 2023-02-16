Sponsored By
NHL

Auston Matthews returns, leads Leafs past Blackhawks

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist in his return after missing five games with a sprained knee, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs earn a 5-2 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

By Field Level Media
February 16, 2023 01:45 AM

The Maple Leafs went 2-3-0 while Matthews was out.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto while Rasmus Sandin and John Tavares each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Conor Timmins added a goal, and the Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

Sam Lafferty and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost the first three games of a four-game trip. Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots.

The Maple Leafs led 3-1 after the first period and had an 18-14 advantage in shots on goal.

Nylander scored his 30th goal of the season nine seconds into the game, breaking in alone and banking his shot off Mrazek's skate.

Lafferty scored his ninth of the season 53 seconds later to tie the score. He split the defense after a Toronto turnover.

Sandin collected his fourth of the campaign at 8:14 on a 38-foot shot that was deflected by Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy.

Toronto put the puck in the net 15 seconds later, but a video review determined that the play was offside.

Matthews notched his 26th goal of the season at 11:21 on a 32-foot blast from the left circle, off assists from Nylander and Sandin.

Just 46 seconds into the second period, Kurashev scored his eighth when a Toronto turnover resulted in a Chicago three-on-two.

Tavares restored Toronto's two-goal lead with his 24th of the season at 7:37 of the second following Mrazek's misplay behind the net.

Timmins scored his second of the season on a 58-foot shot at 16:07 of the second.

Toronto led 31-21 in shots on goal after two periods.

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist) was out for Chicago, leading to Cole Guttman making his NHL debut. Guttman, 23, finished with a minus-1 rating in 12:09 of ice time.

Timmins was replacing defenseman Justin Holl, who was a healthy scratch for Toronto.

--Field Level Media

