Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad carry Rangers past Canucks

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad both collected two goals and one assist as the visiting New York Rangers claimed a 6-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, who extended their winning streak to six games. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the victory.

Andrei Kuzmenko collected one goal and one assist for Vancouver, while Curtis Lazar, J.T. Miller and Conor Garland also scored. The Canucks are on a 1-4-1 slide and have trailed by two or more goals in all of those games.

Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, stopped 22 shots in his first NHL game.

Lazar opened the scoring at 4:52 of the first period when Dakota Joshua's shot ricocheted off him for his third of the season, but Zibanejad tied the game 59 seconds later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panarin put the Rangers ahead at 7:03 of the first by whipping a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. Miller's 19th of the season, a power-play goal, at 12:45 of the opening period tied the game 2-2.

Panarin deflected a point shot for his second of the night and 18th of the season at the 15:36 mark of the first frame to put the visitors ahead a second time. Panarin has scored six goals and added six assists in a five-game spree.

Kreider finished a highlight-reel-worthy, three-way passing play with Vladimir Tarasenko and Zibanejad 50 seconds into the second period to net his 22nd of the season and make it 4-2. With his 251st goal, Kreider, who is on a six-game point streak, moved ahead of Mark Messier for seventh in Rangers history.

Garland pulled the Canucks within one just before the midway point of the second period with his 11th of the season, only to see the Rangers restore their two-goal edge thanks to K'Andre Miller's sixth of the season at 13:28 of the middle frame.

It was the 26th time in 55 games this season that the Canucks surrendered five or more goals.

Kuzmenko again pulled the Canucks within one goal at 8:51 of the third period with his 23rd of the season, but Zibanejad notched an empty-netter for his 29th of the campaign and his seventh goal in five outings.

On top of losing the game, the Canucks saw both Lazar and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson leave due to lower-body injuries.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT