Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Artemi Panarin lifts Rangers over Sabres in overtime

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal with 2:58 remaining in overtime as the New York Rangers beat the host Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.

Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 12, 2023 12:04 AM

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal with 2:58 remaining in overtime as the New York Rangers beat the host Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Rangers controlled possession for the entire overtime and gained a power play with 3:48 remaining when Mika Zibanejad drew a hooking penalty on Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

With three minutes left, Adam Fox's shot was blocked by Zemgus Girgensons, but the loose puck caromed to Panarin in the right faceoff circle. Panarin gained possession and scored his 39th career game-winning goal when his wrist shot sailed over the stick of goalie Pekka Ukko-Luukkonen, who frantically dived back to try and get in position.

Buffalo native Patrick Kane scored his second goal for the Rangers, who improved to 10-0-1 in their past 11 meetings with the Sabres.

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin made 26 of his 32 saves in the final two periods and helped the Rangers get to overtime with a diving stop on Dylan Cozens with 37 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which has lost four games in a row but played significantly better defensively than Thursday's 10-4 home loss to the Dallas Stars.

Luukkonen made 24 saves for Buffalo, which dropped seven points behind the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York and Buffalo traded goals in a span of more than three minutes midway through the second period.

Tage Thompson beat New York's Filip Chytil to a loose puck in the left corner and passed to Ilya Lyubushkin. Skinner moved to the lower edge of the left circle and turned the cross-ice pass into a wrist shot that sailed inside the left post with 12:08 remaining for his 29th goal of the season.

Kane tied it when his backhanded centering pass from the left circle banked off Buffalo defenseman Owen Power's right skate into the net. Buffalo had a goal by Tyson Jost disallowed with 7:48 left due to an offsides call that occurred while the door leading to the Sabres' bench was open.

--Field Level Media

Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks to make a pass as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 11, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks to make a pass as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (left) celebrates with left wing Drew O'Connor (right) after Rakell scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mike Sullivan gets 400th coaching win as Pens top Flyers
Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-1.
March 12, 2023 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) is congratulated at the bench after scoring a shorthanded goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins, beat Red Wings in OT
Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history.
March 11, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Gibson becomes Ducks' saves king in win over Flames
Max Comtois and Derek Grant each collected a goal and an assist and John Gibson became Anaheim's all-time saves leader as the visiting Ducks claimed a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.
March 11, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) and Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) chase the puck during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers run win streak to 3, beat Blackhawks in OT
Brandon Montour scored with 2:17 left in overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 11, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT