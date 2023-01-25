ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) skates with the puck defended by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) skates with the puck defended by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 25, 2023 01:58 AM
Share

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture scored, Erik Karlsson had two assists and James Reimer stopped 30 shots for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Karlsson increased his assist total to 49, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead.

In overtime, following a faceoff win in the San Jose zone, Rasmussen went toward the net and fired a point-blank shot that was saved by Reimer. However, the chance created a loose puck in the San Jose crease, and Copp took advantage, putting the puck into an open goal to end the game.

Detroit opened the scoring at 2:17 of the second period. Dylan Larkin fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Erne, went off of the skate of San Jose defenseman Nick Cicek and then into the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larkin collected hi 400th career point on Erne's sixth goal of the season.

San Jose tied the game at 1-1 at 7:58 of the second on the 28th goal of the season by Meier, who got the puck behind the net and scored on a wraparound.

Detroit regained the lead at 16:29 of the middle period. Rasmussen got open in the right faceoff circle and fired a shot that beat Reimer to the stick side, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

Late in the second period, the Sharks had sustained pressure in the Detroit zone, kept Detroit's players on a shift for nearly two minutes and took advantage to tie the game at 2-2.

With 6.9 seconds left in the period, Couture fired a shot from a bad angle that went off of Husso and defenseman Moritz Seider and into the net.

--Field Level Media

Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) looks back to see the puck in the net on a shot by Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (not pictured) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) looks back to see the puck in the net on a shot by Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (not pictured) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) fight for position in front of goaltender James Reimer (47) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) fight for position in front of goaltender James Reimer (47) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 24, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres stay hot on the road with win at Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
January 25, 2023 02:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) takes the puck from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 02:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 02:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos scored the winning goal to break a third-period tie on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 02:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media