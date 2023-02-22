Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Andrei Svechnikov snaps long drought, Hurricanes top Blues

Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the first eight minutes to snap a long scoring drought and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) battle in the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) battle in the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 22, 2023 01:54 AM

Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the first eight minutes to snap a long scoring drought and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored goals, with Jarvis adding two assists. Svechnikov and Aho also each had one assist.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves as Carolina's winning streak grew to four games. The Hurricanes have won 11 of its last 12 games.

In many ways, the Hurricanes kept the momentum from three nights earlier when nearly 57,000 fans were on hand for a Stadium Series victory against the Washington Capitals at nearby Carter-Finley Stadium.

Justin Faulk's second-period goal made it 2-1 and seemed to give the Blues a chance Tuesday, but they failed to convert a few chances after that before Carolina tacked on two more goals. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves in the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis has lost three straight overall and five straight on the road.

As for Tuesday, Andersen's biggest save might have come about 95 seconds after Svechnikov's second goal, when he stopped Josh Leivo's breakaway attempt.

Svechnikov's 20th and 21st goals of the season were his first since Dec. 30 -- a 19-game stretch. Despite his scoring drought, he has a team-leading four multi-goal games this season.

His first goal against the Blues came 1:26 into the game, while he cleaned up Jarvis' attempt with an easy put-back of a rebound at 7:57 of the first.

Carolina improved to 23-2-4 when leading after the first period this season.

Faulk, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with Carolina, ended a 21-game goalless drought that dated to Dec. 29. His tally at 3:59 of the second period made it 2-1 before Aho's goal with 3:24 left in the period.

Carolina defenseman Brent Burns had two assists and has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games.

Carolina boosted its home record to 20-6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37 scores a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37 scores a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) checks Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) checks Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) chips the puck past St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov (59) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) chips the puck past St. Louis Blues center Nikita Alexandrov (59) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) defends Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dominant second period carries Lightning past Ducks
Nick Paul set a career high for goals in a season during Tampa Bay's four-goal second period and Brayden Point notched his 200th career tally as the Lightning throttled the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-1 on Tuesday night.
February 22, 2023 02:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) takes a shot on gaol and scores during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan O'Reilly's 4-point hat trick sends Leafs past Sabres
Ryan O'Reilly had three goals and an assist as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Tuesday night.
February 22, 2023 02:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) handles the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) defends during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pius Suter tallies twice as Wings top slumping Capitals
Pius Suter scored a pair of unassisted goals and the visiting Detroit Red Wings handed the slumping Washington Capitals their fifth consecutive loss, 3-1 on Tuesday night.
February 22, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) stands on the ice during the pregame warmups against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canadiens bounce back from big losses, glide past Devils
Sam Montembeault made 37 saves and the visiting Montreal Canadiens had five different goal-scorers to pull away for 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.
February 22, 2023 01:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media