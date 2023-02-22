Andrei Svechnikov snaps long drought, Hurricanes top Blues

Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the first eight minutes to snap a long scoring drought and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored goals, with Jarvis adding two assists. Svechnikov and Aho also each had one assist.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves as Carolina's winning streak grew to four games. The Hurricanes have won 11 of its last 12 games.

In many ways, the Hurricanes kept the momentum from three nights earlier when nearly 57,000 fans were on hand for a Stadium Series victory against the Washington Capitals at nearby Carter-Finley Stadium.

Justin Faulk's second-period goal made it 2-1 and seemed to give the Blues a chance Tuesday, but they failed to convert a few chances after that before Carolina tacked on two more goals. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves in the loss.

St. Louis has lost three straight overall and five straight on the road.

As for Tuesday, Andersen's biggest save might have come about 95 seconds after Svechnikov's second goal, when he stopped Josh Leivo's breakaway attempt.

Svechnikov's 20th and 21st goals of the season were his first since Dec. 30 -- a 19-game stretch. Despite his scoring drought, he has a team-leading four multi-goal games this season.

His first goal against the Blues came 1:26 into the game, while he cleaned up Jarvis' attempt with an easy put-back of a rebound at 7:57 of the first.

Carolina improved to 23-2-4 when leading after the first period this season.

Faulk, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with Carolina, ended a 21-game goalless drought that dated to Dec. 29. His tally at 3:59 of the second period made it 2-1 before Aho's goal with 3:24 left in the period.

Carolina defenseman Brent Burns had two assists and has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games.

Carolina boosted its home record to 20-6-2.

--Field Level Media