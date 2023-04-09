Andrei Kuzmenko's shootout goal lifts Canucks past Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko scored the only goal in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks dealt the visiting Calgary Flames' playoff hopes a blow with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Kuzmenko played just one shift in the third period but made the most of his opportunity in the shootout, faking a low shot then lifting the puck over sprawled Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom for the winner.

Calgary (37-27-16, 90 points) is now one point behind the Winnipeg Jets in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Winnipeg beat Nashville 2-0 earlier Saturday.

Elias Pettersson and Cole McWard also scored and Thatcher Demko finished with 41 saves for the Canucks (36-36-7, 79 points), who played their final home game of the regular season.

Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri scored and Markstrom turned aside 31 shots for the Flames, who had their three-game road win streak snapped.

McWard opened the scoring with his first NHL goal at 9:03 of the first.

Pettersson scored his fifth short-handed goal of the season on a breakaway at 13:29 of the first to make it 2-0. He forced a turnover and took a pass from J.T. Miller and raced in alone, beating Markstrom to the blocker side.

Both goaltenders made key stops in the second period but Demko was the busier of the two, making 18 saves.

His best save came on a Calgary two-on-one late in the period against Blake Coleman and Lindholm. Coleman got the shot off quickly but Demko dove across the crease to trap it in his glove to keep the score 2-0.

Lindholm was the Flames' best forward in the first two periods, recording seven shots on goal. He finally cashed in just 38 seconds into the third period, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with a high shot to the glove side to make it 2-1.

Kadri tied it up 2-2 at 6:06 of the third. Left alone in front of the net, he beat Demko to the short side with a wrist shot.

Demko also robbed Kadri on a two-on-one in the final minute of a thrilling overtime that featured brilliant chances for both teams.

--Field Level Media