Amateur goalie completes Oilers' blowout of Blackhawks

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each collected one goal and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-3 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Tyson Barrie score twice for the Oilers, while Ryan McLeod collected one goal and one assist. Evander Kane also scored, Darnell Nurse registered three assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists.

Edmonton's Jack Campbell made 25 saves before backup goalie Matthew Berlin, a university goalie who practices regularly with the team and was signed to an amateur tryout contract because Stuart Skinner was ill, played the final 2:26 and stopped the lone shot he faced.

Taylor Raddysh had a goal and an assist and Jason Dickinson and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane contributed two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots.

The Oilers, who are on a 7-0-1 run, opened the scoring at 5:20 of the first period. Barrie netted a power-play goal on a long wrist shot from the point.

Dickinson's seventh goal of the campaign 5:25 into the second period tied the affair, but Chicago's hopes were short-lived.

Draisaitl notched the go-ahead goal at 6:37 on the power play when he converted a highlight-reel give-and-go with McDavid for his 29th of the season.

Barrie's seventh goal of the season at 12:15 of the middle frame made it a 3-1 affair. The defenseman was on the spot for a loose puck in the crease.

McDavid extended the lead 57 seconds later when he collected his league-best 41st of the campaign by lifting a backhand shot from the slot.

Hyman capped the one-sided middle frame when he redirected McLeod's pass at 14:48 of the dominating period, giving him at least one goal in five consecutive games.

Toews appeared to stop the runaway with a power-play goal at 8:29 of the third, but Kane responded 12 seconds later with his first goal since Nov. 1, in his fourth game back after missing 31 games due to a wrist injury. It was his sixth of the campaign.

McLeod added his eighth goal of the season before Raddysh collected his 14th of the season to round out the scoring.

McDavid, who has logged points in 29 of the past 30 games, is on a 12-game run in which he has collected nine goals and 11 assists.

--Field Level Media