Amateur goalie completes Oilers' blowout of Blackhawks

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each collected one goal and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-3 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Jan 28, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones (82) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 28, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) and Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones (82) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 29, 2023 05:09 AM
Tyson Barrie score twice for the Oilers, while Ryan McLeod collected one goal and one assist. Evander Kane also scored, Darnell Nurse registered three assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists.

Edmonton's Jack Campbell made 25 saves before backup goalie Matthew Berlin, a university goalie who practices regularly with the team and was signed to an amateur tryout contract because Stuart Skinner was ill, played the final 2:26 and stopped the lone shot he faced.

Taylor Raddysh had a goal and an assist and Jason Dickinson and Jonathan Toews also scored for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane contributed two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 36 shots.

The Oilers, who are on a 7-0-1 run, opened the scoring at 5:20 of the first period. Barrie netted a power-play goal on a long wrist shot from the point.

Dickinson's seventh goal of the campaign 5:25 into the second period tied the affair, but Chicago's hopes were short-lived.

Draisaitl notched the go-ahead goal at 6:37 on the power play when he converted a highlight-reel give-and-go with McDavid for his 29th of the season.

Barrie's seventh goal of the season at 12:15 of the middle frame made it a 3-1 affair. The defenseman was on the spot for a loose puck in the crease.

McDavid extended the lead 57 seconds later when he collected his league-best 41st of the campaign by lifting a backhand shot from the slot.

Hyman capped the one-sided middle frame when he redirected McLeod's pass at 14:48 of the dominating period, giving him at least one goal in five consecutive games.

Toews appeared to stop the runaway with a power-play goal at 8:29 of the third, but Kane responded 12 seconds later with his first goal since Nov. 1, in his fourth game back after missing 31 games due to a wrist injury. It was his sixth of the campaign.

McLeod added his eighth goal of the season before Raddysh collected his 14th of the season to round out the scoring.

McDavid, who has logged points in 29 of the past 30 games, is on a 12-game run in which he has collected nine goals and 11 assists.

--Field Level Media

What to read next
Jan 28, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) advances the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kraken defeat Blue Jackets, lead Pacific at All-Star break
Morgan Geekie broke his 29-game goalless drought as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division in their final game before the NHL's All-Star break.
January 29, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) battle for the loose puck in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
January 29, 2023 04:32 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins
Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4.
January 29, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night.
January 29, 2023 04:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media