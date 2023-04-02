Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Alex Tuch hat trick carries Sabres past Flyers

Alex Tuch scored his second career hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) skates in warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 02, 2023 at 1:54 AM

Alex Tuch scored his second career hat trick to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt had three assists for the Sabres (37-31-7, 81 points), who moved to within four points of the Florida Panthers for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with two games in hand. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves.

Morgan Frost scored twice and Felix Sandstrom made 23 saves for the Flyers (29-33-13, 71 points), who had their seven-game point streak snapped.

Frost put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 16:35 of the first period, scooping up the puck in the right circle for a shot from the faceoff dot that beat Luukkonen short side.

Kyle Okposo connected with 10 seconds left in the period to tie it 1-1, sending a 2-on-1 feed from Peyton Krebs from the inner right circle top corner on the near side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuch took a short drop pass from Mittelstadt and scored under the bar from the slot to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 1:25 of the middle frame.

Jordan Greenway tallied for the second time in as many nights to make it 3-1 at 2:40 when he collected a rebound on the doorstep.

Skinner pushed it to 4-1 at 3:46. Mittelstadt sent a cross-ice pass to the uncovered winger for a shot from the right circle. Sandstrom made the save but Skinner kept towards the net to get the rebound.

The three goals were scored 2:21 apart.

Tuch scored into the top of the net from the right circle to extend the lead to 5-1 at 16:02.

But the Flyers quickly responded, with Frost notching his second of the night from the inner left circle just 22 seconds later, cutting it to 5-2.

Travis Konecny, in his return after missing 16 games due to injury, narrowed it to 5-3 from high in the left circle off a Philadelphia faceoff win at 5:11 of the third period.

Tuch completed the hat trick with a short-handed tally from in front at 16:33 to make it 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers longtime announcer Steve Coates watches warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers longtime announcer Steve Coates watches warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers longtime announcer Steve Coates watches warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers longtime announcer Steve Coates watches warm-ups prior to the game against Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74), wearing a ÔCoatesyÕ jersey in honor of the Flyers retiring longtime announcer Steve Coates, skates in warm-ups prior to the game against at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74), wearing a ÔCoatesyÕ jersey in honor of the Flyers retiring longtime announcer Steve Coates, skates in warm-ups prior to the game against at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) warms up before the game against the New Jersey Devils at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils pull away in 3rd for win over Blackhawks
Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:32 remaining in the second period as the New Jersey Devils pulled away in the third for a 6-3 victory over the host Chicago Blackhawks
April 02, 2023 01:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL
Lightning silence Islanders, clinch playoff spot
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 38 shots he faced Saturday night for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who clinched a playoff spot by cruising to a 5-0 victory over the visiting New York Islanders.
April 02, 2023 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) kneels beside defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) while watching their teammates during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Antti Raanta, Hurricanes end skid by blanking Canadiens
Antti Raanta made 14 saves in his first appearance in more than three weeks, and Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes cruised past the host Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 01:01 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 1, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) prior to the start of game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ilya Samsonov, Leafs shut down Senators
Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-0 Saturday night.
April 02, 2023 12:54 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT