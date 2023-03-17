Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Alex Stalock, Blackhawks shut down Predators

Alex Stalock made 35 saves, while Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson each scored, as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.

Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) covers the net as the Boston Bruins skate the puck in during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) covers the net as the Boston Bruins skate the puck in during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 17, 2023 at 2:08 AM

Alex Stalock made 35 saves, while Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson each scored, as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.

After stopping 23 of 26 shots in relief of the injured Petr Mrazek during Chicago's impressive 6-3 win over NHL-leading Boston from Tuesday, the 35-year-old Stalock was on his game. In total rebuild mode, the Blackhawks (24-38-6, 54 points) have won consecutive contests for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Feb. 17-25.

Roman Josi's goal with 25 seconds left in regulation made things interesting, and Juuse Saros stopped 19 shots, but the Predators (34-25-7, 75 points), trying to move into playoff position in the Western Conference, had a three-game winning streak snapped. Nashville, 8-3-1 since Feb. 21, also had its five-game winning streak against the Blackhawks come to an end.

Nashville had the first prime scoring chance of the night when Philip Tomasino found himself on a breakaway with 8:45 remaining in the first period. However, Stalock was up to the challenge to make the save. The Chicago netminder remained stout during the opening frame, and his team eventually gave him the lead.

Via a 2-on-1 with teammate Andreas Athanasiou, Reichel opted to pass the puck, but it caught the shaft of a diving Dante Fabbro's stick. Fabbro ended up sliding into Saros, along with the puck, which eventually made it over the goal line for the game's first goal with 47 seconds remaining in the opening period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalock continued his solid play in the second period, stopping all 11 shots the Predators threw at him. The highlight came he faced a penalty shot with 6:20 to go in the second from Matt Duchene, who lost control of the puck, which easily slid in front of Stalock to grab and maintain Chicago's lead.

The Blackhawks, who ended an 0-4-1 road rut, extended their advantage with just 11:59 minutes remaining in regulation. Off a relentless Chicago forecheck behind the Nashville net, the puck ended up on the stick of Boris Katchouk. He then sent a perfect cross-slot pass for Anderson to convert his third goal in 10 games since coming over from Toronto.

--Field Level Media

Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) hits the board as he tries to play the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) hits the board as he tries to play the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) avoids getting hit by a puck while screening Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) avoids getting hit by a puck while screening Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) looks behind him for the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 16, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) looks behind him for the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators center Philip Tomasino (26) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 16, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Julien Gauthier (77) battles with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche edge Senators for fourth straight win
EditorsNote: Re-sending w/editorial changes (tech error) Par 10: changed “his” to “Eller’s” and added “from the Washington Capitals in a March 1 trade."'; updated image
March 17, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) fights for position with Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins shut out Jets
The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the Jets 3-0 in Winnipeg Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) celebrates a goal in the first period against the Florida Panthers in the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers' goal rush overwhelms Canadiens
Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two goals each as the Florida Panthers hammered the Montreal Canadiens 9-5 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 17, 2023 01:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) moves the puck past New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning come out on top in shootout against Devils
Alex Killorn scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to another win over New Jersey, downing the Devils, 4-3, Thursday night in Newark, N.J.
March 17, 2023 01:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT