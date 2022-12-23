SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Alex Ovechkin sets NHL shots mark in Caps' OT win over Senators

Dec 22, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) reacts to a goal scored by the Ottawa Senators in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 23, 2022 02:31 AM
Marcus Johansson scored at 2:04 of overtime to lift the visiting Washington Capitals past the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday night.

Skating with the puck at center ice, Johansson burst past the defense and beat goalie Cam Talbot from the slot.

Alex Ovechkin had two assists but did not score a goal for the fourth straight game. He remains one goal behind Gordie Howe (801 goals) for second place on the NHL all-time list.

Ovechkin had six shots on goal -- giving him 6,211 for his career -- and he passed Ray Bourque (6,209) for the most in NHL history.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist and Sonny Milano scored for the Capitals, who have won eight of their past nine games. Darcy Kuemper, playing his first game since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 3, made 23 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators, who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Cam Talbot made 37 saves. Batherson extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, seven assists).

DeBrincat gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the first period with his 10th goal of the season. Nick Holden's shot from the point appeared headed high and wide, but DeBrincat deflected it past Kuemper from the left faceoff circle.

Kuznetsov tied it on a power play at 7:01 of the first, scoring from the right circle off a pass from Ovechkin.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead at 5:25 of the second period when Ovechkin's one-timer from the left circle trickled between Talbot's pads and Milano knocked it in.

Milano was assessed a four-minute minor for a high stick in the opening minute of the third period, and the Senators got the equalizer on a tic-tac-toe passing sequence. Tim Stutzle, at the right point, fed down low to Brady Tkachuk, who one-timed a pass to Batherson in front for the tip-in at 3:04.

Batherson has six goals in six career games against the Capitals.

--Field Level Media

Dec 22, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) and Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) follow the puck after facing off in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) is checked by Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal scored by right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) in the first period against the Washington Capitals at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
