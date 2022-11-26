SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Alex Ovechkin scores No. 791 as Caps blank Flames

Alex Ovechkin scored his 791st career goal during a power play with 7:36 remaining in the third period and added an assist as the host Washington Capitals beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Friday afternoon.

Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) pass the puck up the ice durn the first period against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) pass the puck up the ice durn the first period against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 01:25 AM
Ovechkin scored for the second straight game and is nine shy of joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky as the third player in NHL history with at least 800 goals. The Washington left winger recorded his 291st career power-play goal and ended his 1,296th regular-season game with 1,431 career points.

Ovechkin capped what was mostly a dominant showing by Washington when flicked a shot past Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom's left pad from near the dot in the right faceoff circle after getting a cross-ice feed from Conor Sheary.

T.J. Oshie scored in the opening period and set up a highlight-reel goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov late in the second. It was Oshie's second straight multi-point game since returning on Wednesday from an 11-game absence caused by a lower-body injury. Oshie also drew the interference penalty on Milan Lucic on a play around the net that led to the power play Ovechkin scored on.

Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper made 15 of his 32 saves in the opening period to help the Capitals win consecutive games for the third time this season and the first time since beating the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils Oct. 22-24.

Kuemper recorded his second shutout since joining Washington this campaign, 27th regular-season shutout and his 150th career win.

Calgary fell to 2-2-1 on a six-game trip and dropped to 4-2-1 in its past seven contests by getting blanked for the first time this season.

Markstrom made 22 saves to drop to 1-8-1 in his career against Washington.

After the Capitals killed off an early high-sticking penalty assessed to Ovechkin, the superstar set up Oshie's tally 7:56 into the first period.

Ovechkin entered the offensive zone and moved the puck to Erik Gustafsson, who was by the right post. Gustafsson made a slick cross-ice pass to Oshie, who eluded defensemen Trevor Lewis and Chris Tanev before putting a one-timer past Markstrom.

Kuznetsov made it 2-0 with 3:23 remaining by creating his own breakaway. He got the puck from Oshie near the neutral zone, sped into the slot, split Tanev and Nikita Zadorov and pushed the puck under Markstrom's right leg while falling down to the ice.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes the ice before the game against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes the ice before the game against the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) passes as Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) defend during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) passes as Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) defend during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) reacts after being checked by Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) reacts after being checked by Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

