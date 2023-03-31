Sponsored By
NHL

Alex DeBrincat's OT goal boosts Sens past Flyers

Alex DeBrincat scored 1:36 into overtime to lift the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
March 31, 2023 at 1:10 AM

Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom attempted to backhand the puck along from behind the net, however he apparently was unaware of DeBrincat. He quickly skated out front and scored into the open net for his 25th goal of the season.

Tim Stutzle collected a goal and an assist and Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and former Flyers captain Claude Giroux also tallied. Cam Talbot turned aside seven shots in his first game since March 4 following a mid-body injury to send the Senators (37-33-5, 79 points) to their fourth win in six outings.

Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven notched an assist in his NHL debut. The North Dakota product saw additional ice time after Travis Hamonic exited midway into the first period with a lower-body injury for Ottawa, which already was without fellow blue-liners Jakob Chychrun (hamstring) and Thomas Chabot (upper body).

Philadelphia defensemen Cam York and Tony DeAngelo each recorded a goal and an assist and Noah Cates and Owen Tippett also scored. Sandstrom made 41 saves for the Flyers (29-32-13, 71 points), who extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Stutzle picked up his 100th career assist after Giroux converted his stretch pass to give Ottawa a 4-1 lead at 2:28 of the third period.

York's wrist shot from the right circle at 5:22 and Cates' deflection of a point shot at 9:54 trimmed the Senators' lead to 4-3. Tippett converted a centering feed on the doorstep to forge a tie with 2:39 remaining in the third period.

Captain Brady Tkachuk's deflection caromed off the crossbar before Stutzle converted the tap-in past Sandstrom to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 7:43 of the second period. Stutzle's goal was his team-leading 37th of the season.

Pinto battled the puck home out of the air to double the Senators' advantage with 3:10 remaining in the second period. The celebration was quickly muted, however, Ottawa forward Derick Brassard sustained a lower-body injury and was carried off the ice.

The injury bug also reared its head on the Senators' first goal after Watson's wrist shot beat Sandstrom at 10:58 of the first period. Hamonic, however, remained on the ice and exited the game following a hit from Philadelphia's Nick Seeler.

--Field Level Media

Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes a save on a shot from Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot (33) makes a save on a shot from Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
