Akira Schmid earns first shutout as Devils blank Flyers

Akira Schmid made 23 saves to record his first career shutout and seven different Devils scored a goal to fuel host New Jersey to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

New Jersey defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler collected a goal and two assists, captain Nico Hischier had one of each and Dawson Mercer scored to extend his career-high goal-scoring streak to six games. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian also tallied for the Devils, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Schmidt turned aside seven shots in the third period to preserve his second victory over Philadelphia this season. He turned aside 31 shots in New Jersey's 3-2 victory over the Flyers on Dec. 3.

Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson yielded all seven goals on 36 shots to fall to 6-1-0 in his career for the Flyers, who have lost seven of their past eight games (1-6-1).

New Jersey opened the scoring after Miles Wood jabbed a loose puck from below the goal line to Siegenthaler, who wired a shot from a sharp angle that beat Ersson at 2:59 of the second period. Siegenthaler's goal was his third of the season and first since Jan. 10.

Hughes doubled the Devils' advantage nearly six minutes later after tucking the puck between the pads of Ersson on a breakaway. The goal was Hughes' team-leading 36th of the season and third in four games against Philadelphia this season.

New Jersey claimed a 3-0 lead after Hischier's backhanded feed from the right corner found Mercer in front for an easy conversion. Mercer's goal was his 19th of the season and his eighth in his last six games.

Hischier scored from the right circle and Hamilton scored 71 seconds apart early in the third period to essentially seal the win.

Prior to the game, Philadelphia placed leading scorer Travis Konecny (upper body) on injured reserve and recalled fellow forward Elliot Desnoyers from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Desnoyers registered six hits and three blocked shots in his NHL debut.

New Jersey honored its 2003 Stanley Cup championship club with a pre-game ceremony.

--Field Level Media